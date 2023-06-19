Robert Jon & The Wreck Set to Ignite the Stage On 15-Date U.S. Fall Tour
The band’s new album Ride Into The Light is out 8/4 via Journeyman Records. Listen to their latest single, “West Coast Eyes," a catchy summertime anthemLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of the announcement that their new album Ride Into The Light will be released on August 4th via Journeyman Records, and as they gear up for a run of performances throughout the Midwest and west coast, the Southern California-based roots rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have announced that they will return to the road this fall for a 15-date tour. Beginning with a run of west coast performances with The Mavericks from 11/16-19, the band will head to The Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton, FL where they will kick off a run of performances up the eastern seaboard, making stops at favorite venues like The Tin Pan in Richmond, VA on Sunday, December 3rd and Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland, OH on Thursday, December 7th. The tour will culminate on Sunday, December 10th with a performance at 7th St Entry in Minneapolis, MN. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 23rd at 10 am local time. For ticketing and show info, please visit https://robertjonandthewreck.com/pages/tour
The announcement of Robert Jon & The Wreck’s fall tour comes just after the release of the band’s summer anthem, “West Coast Eyes,” an instant classic that evokes the pure joy of summertime love, and the lead single from their seventh studio album, Ride Into The Light. Packed with blistering blues-rock and sun-soaked Americana ballads, Ride Into The Light is as high-octane as it is soul-stirring, proving that rock & roll is thriving in 2023. Reinvigorating their traditional production process, The Wreck teamed up for this release with the legendary producers Don Was (John Mayer, Bonnie Raitt), Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton), Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes), and guitar maestros Joe Bonamassa & Josh Smith (Marc Broussard, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor). The resulting album finds the band reaching a new level of musicianship and songwriting prowess, delivering a fresh take on Rock & Roll while evoking classic artists like The Allman Brothers Band, Eagles, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Produced by Bonamassa and Smith and featuring the renowned session keyboardist, Jeff Babko, “West Coast Eyes” was written in Nashville, TN while the band was on tour last year. “We met with the legendary Tom Hambridge (Buddy Guy), who’s written songs with a lot of great artists,” shares frontman Robert Jon Burrison. “A few weeks later we went into Sunset Sound in LA with Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith as our producers…[and] it evolved into a bit of tribute to the LA session musician scene through the years, combining elements from a few different decades and wound up being a really fun sonic experiment. Joe and Josh were also great to be around, providing a lot of fun musical suggestions and of course some top-notch vintage guitar gear!”
Ride Into The Light includes the 4 tracks from the band’s very recent dynamic EP release One Of A Kind, which received rave reviews from all over the world and helped catapult the band’s awareness into new heights. These tracks were produced by GRAMMY-Award winners Don Was and Dave Cobb, One Of A Kind showcases Robert Jon & The Wreck’s wide range and dynamic sound, from the instant rock & roll classic “Come At Me” and the captivating, Americana-infused “Who Can You Love,” to the outstanding riff-driven roots rock tracks “Pain No More” and “One Of A Kind.”
Robert Jon & The Wreck have had a very productive year so far with several new studio tracks released as well as their first-ever concert film Live At The Ancienne Belgique which dropped in April. Recorded during their sold-out show at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium on June 29th, 2022, the live CD/DVD set captures the Wreck amid their longest-ever tour – 67 performances in 75 days across 9 countries. The night was nothing less than spectacular, featuring a setlist that spanned the last decade of their prolific career, from their 2013 debut to their 2022 release
Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band’s new partnership with Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world’s top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.
Reigning from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Recently, keyboardist Jake Abernathie joined the band as an official member as they continue to tour and record in the studio. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://robertjonandthewreck.com/
SUMMER U.S. TOUR 2023
Tuesday, June 20th - The Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ
Wednesday, June 21st - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM
Thursday, June 22nd - Snowmass Summer Concert Series - Snowmass Village, CO
Sunday, June 25th - Blues From The Top Festival - Winter Park, CO
Saturday, July 14th - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA
Friday-Saturday, August 5th-6th - Mammoth Festival of Beers & Bluesapalooza - Mammoth Lakes, CA
Thursday, August 17th - Levitt At The Falls - Sioux Falls, SD
Friday, August 18th - Summer Sounds Festival - Cedarburg, WI
Saturday, August 19th - Shawano Summer Jam Festival - Shawano, WI
FALL U.S. TOUR 2023
Thursday, November 16th - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre*
Friday, November 17th - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia*
Saturday, November 18th - Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts*
Sunday, November 19th - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Resort & Casino*
Friday, November 25th - The Funky Biscuit - Boca Raton, FL^
Saturday, November 26th - 1904 Music Hall - Jacksonville, FL
Monday, November 28th - Charleston Pour House - Charleston, SC
Thursday, November 30th - The Radio Room - Greenville, SC
Friday, December 1st - BoatYard - Cornelius, NC
Saturday, December 2nd - Reeves Theater & Cafe - Elkin, NC
Sunday, December 3rd - The Tin Pan - Richmond, VA
Tuesday, December 5th - The 8X10 - Baltimore, MD
Wednesday, December 6th - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA
Thursday, December 7th - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
Friday, December 8th - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI
Saturday, December 9th - The Venue - Aurora, IL
Sunday, December 10th - 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN
* Supporting The Mavericks
^ Previously announced
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
