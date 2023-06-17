For the first time! The International Plowing Match & Rural Expo will be held in Dufferin County – Sept 19 – 23, 2023

Breathe in Dufferin – Ontario’s Heartland

DUFFERIN COUNTY, Ontario, June 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watch history come alive with a showcase on agriculture. Savour a taste of Ontario's Heartland right at your doorstep.



The International Plowing Match and Rural Expo (IPM) was created by the Ontario Plowmen's Association in 1913 to showcase farmers' passion for the soil, agriculture, and rural living. It has evolved into a massive rural expo, where our main goal continues to be to educate people about agriculture. This is the largest event of its kind in Canada, attracting people from all over the world. Historical attendance numbers exceed 60,000 people over the five-day event.

The International Plowing Match and Rural Expo (IPM) is happening this September in the Townships of Amaranth and Grand Valley within Dufferin County!!

From September 19 to 23, local farmers of Dufferin County open their fields, transforming them into a large exciting rural expo which includes a huge, tented city with virtually non-stop entertaining activities and plowing competitions! Watch plowing through history – old fashioned horse drawn plows to the latest high-tech plows, all competing for the straightest furrows. Spend the day or stay all five days in our full-service RV Park with over 1,000 sites. Come and experience all that is special about the IPM and community of Dufferin County!

“The Headwaters of the Grand offers outstanding agricultural land and a dynamic group of people who will make the 2023 IPM an outstanding event,” said Floyd Wills, President of the Ontario Plowmen’s Association.

The 104th edition of this unique event is a feast for your senses – fun educational activities for the whole family!

fabulous food

lively music

animal exhibits

local vendors of craftsmen and artisans

impressive farming demonstrations

plowing competition

hundreds of interesting displays and exhibitors

a rodeo that will keep you on the edge of your seat

We thank the Ontario Plowmen’s Association, the Townships of Amaranth and Grand Valley and the County of Dufferin for hosting this event. Dufferin County sits on the edge of the Greater Toronto Area and is known for its agriculture, food, arts, charming settlements, rolling hills, and scenic landscapes (includes parts of the Niagara Escarpment).

We look forward to celebrating our beautiful Heartland and good times with you! Check us out online: https://www.plowingmatch.org/ipm2023/ .

Follow us on Social Media

Facebook: International Plowing Match and Rural Expo 2023

Instagram: ipm2023

About the International Plowing Match and Rural Expo

The International Plowing Match and Rural Expo celebrates farming’s history with our extensive historical displays and demonstrations. The 2023 IPM also showcases the modern with some of the newest and most advanced plows and agricultural equipment on the market competing.

About the Ontario Plowmen’s Association

The OPA is the parent host of the International Plowing Match. Each year the OPA partners with a local plowing association to organize and host the International Plowing Match.

Media Contact: Laura and Alex Giger

Ipmmedia2023@gmail.com

416-577-4443