Wheel of Fortune News: Susan Stafford Statement on the Pat Sajak Retirement Announcement- Leaving the Show at the End of This Year 2023
Pat Sajak and I worked eight months on “Wheel of Fortune” and we did two road shows. On one trip to Florida, I almost fell off the boat and Pat caught me because that’s the type of guy he is.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Stafford, Wheel of Fortune’s first letter turner, and Pat Sajak’s co-star, resigned from the show on her own free will in 1982 and was replaced by Vanna White who still remains forty years later. She has made this statement about Sajak leaving the show this year.
— Susan Stafford
“ Pat Sajak and I worked almost eight months together on “Wheel of Fortune” and we did two road shows. On one trip to Florida, I almost fell off the boat and Pat caught me because that’s the type of guy he is.” said Stafford.
More about Susan Stafford:
Susan Stafford was the original hostess on the Wheel of Fortune Show with host, Chuck Woolery for 7 years. She was the first woman on a game show to get a microphone, the first woman to make her own clothing deal and the first woman to be nominated for an Emmy on a game show. After Woolery left, Sajak was brought in. After almost 8 months, Stafford wanted to take her life in a different direction so instead of renewing her contract, she resigned.
After leaving "Wheel of Fortune", Stafford worked with cancer, leprosy, AIDS, CoVid and now helps people deal with the depression and anxiety of our broken world.
Over the years Dr. Stafford became a Motivational Speaker; Chaplain; overseas missionary; Clinical Psychologist; Author of “Stop the Wheel, I Want to Get Off!”; Founder and CEO of Wheel of Grace Unlimited; podcast on YouTube – “Out of the Box with Susan Stafford”
Dr. Stafford is on the cover of the Summer issue of OurSeniors.net magazine from Florida with a featured article inside. In the last 3 weeks she was interviewed on a national radio show, Positively Ernie with Ernie Anastos. She was the guest speaker at the Italian American Club in Las Vegas and also spoke to a group at Trinity Life Center in Las Vegas. She is on her way to work with kids at a Christian camp in Idaho. Her meetings and Prayer Breakfasts at the Beverly Hills Hotel annually are celebrity packed with movie stars and Grammy winning performers.
Dr. Susan Stafford is a humanitarian and brings all who will listen close to their spiritual self and concern for fellow men and women.
She resides in Las Vegas and tends to her congregations in Los Angeles and Palm Springs.
