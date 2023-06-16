Summer reading program for kids at public libraries

CANADA, June 16 - Calling all young readers. Nothing says summer like a good book, so PEI Public Libraries are pleased to present the 2023 TD Summer Reading Club beginning June 24.

The TD Summer Reading Club is Canada’s biggest, bilingual summer reading program for kids of all ages, all interests, and all abilities. This free program is co-created and delivered by more than 2,000 public libraries across Canada. It celebrates Canadian authors, illustrators and stories. It’s designed to inspire kids to explore the fun of reading in their own way – the key to building a lifelong love of reading.

“Participating in a summer reading program helps to develop a love for reading and improve literacy skills while school is out. This program offers a wide variety of books and activities that engage, encourage and challenge readers. I hope many families get involved and enjoy this fun and interactive summer program.” - Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson.

The Charlottetown Library Learning Centre will host the national launch party for the reading club on Saturday, June 24 from 10 am -1 pm. With games, activities, and author visits, it will be a day of fun for the whole family.

Children can also register for the reading club at their local library and pick up a free reading kit starting June 24. Families can also participate online at TD Summer Reading

where they can view resources and read free e-books.

Family friendly activities and programs will continue in library branches throughout the province during July and August.

