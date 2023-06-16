COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared milk
- Company Name:
- Frito-Lay
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Tostitos Avocado Salsa Dip
Company Announcement
Frito-Lay today issued a voluntary recall of select 15 oz. Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips that may contain an undeclared milk allergen. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
While the front of the affected jar is correctly labeled as Tostitos Avocado Salsa, the back of the jar is mislabeled with another product’s nutrition information and declarations. As a result, the allergen milk is not declared on the label.
The product covered by this recall was distributed nationwide at retail stores and via e-commerce channels. Consumers would have been able to purchase the jars as early as April 5, 2023.
No other Tostitos products, flavors, sizes, or dip variety packs are recalled.
No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action.
Consumers with the product described below can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).
The specific recalled product information is listed below:
|Product
|Size
|Front Label / Representative Image
|UPC
|Best Before Date
|Tostitos Avocado Salsa Dip packaged in a glass jar
|15 oz. 425.2 grams
|Please see images below
|UPC barcode ending in 0559
Please see images below
|Located on upper rim of jar:
2 NOV 23
OR
3 NOV 23