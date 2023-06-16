Michael Goodson of ASG Legal Now Board Certified in Marital and Family Law

/EIN News/ -- Fort Walton Beach, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Walton Beach, Florida -

ASG Legal, a law firm based in Fort Walton Beach, FL, takes pride in announcing that one of their attorneys, Michael Goodson, is now board certified in marital and family law by The Florida Bar.

Being board certified is a remarkable achievement that highlights an attorney's exceptional expertise, dedication, and commitment to their legal practice. Board certification signifies that an attorney has undergone rigorous testing, demonstrated a high level of proficiency in their specialized area of law, and met stringent standards of professionalism and ethics. It showcases their mastery of the law, their ability to navigate complex legal matters, and their unwavering pursuit of excellence in their field.

The legal term used for divorce is “dissolution of marriage,” and it is important to note that the decisions that are made during divorce proceedings will usually affect the lives of the parties involved for years, or even the remainder of their lives. Those who are going through a divorce, family dispute, or require a child custody lawyer will require someone who is an expert in family and divorce law.

Michael says, “Divorce and family law disputes are not something anyone wants to experience. Unfortunately, you may have found yourself in the middle of one of these unpleasant situations. As an experienced divorce and family law attorney, I am confident in my skillset and knowledge in these matters. I am here to help with all family and marital law issues you may face.”

ASG is made up of 10 lawyers with deep and lifelong connections with the local community. The firm offers a comprehensive range of legal services in the Florida Panhandle. Their transactional expertise includes real estate, tax, estate planning, banking, governmental, corporate, business, regulatory, and administrative law. Their transactional side is complemented by a full range of litigation practice, including family, criminal, probate, civil, and administrative law. For more information regarding the practice, individuals can check out the company’s Facebook page.

Those who are interested in the services of an attorney with expertise in marital and family law can visit the ASG Legal website, Facebook page, or contact them on the phone or through email. The address of the firm’s offices is at 909 Mar Walt Dr # 1014, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547.

