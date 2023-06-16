CheckSammy Announces Mobile Pressure Washing Service: FleetShine
CheckSammy owner Sam Scoten is excited about the launch of “FleetShine,” a new mobile pressure washing service aimed at cleaning fleet trucks across the countryDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CheckSammy, a leading provider of smart and sustainable solutions in the waste and recycling industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of their innovative new service, "FleetShine". This unique offering brings professional, nationwide pressure washing services to truck fleets, extending CheckSammy's commitment to enhancing operational efficiencies while promoting cleanliness, brand protection and sustainability across industries.
FleetShine offers mobile, on-demand pressure washing for fleet trucks, ensuring they are impeccably cleaned and maintained to the highest standards. The service will be available across the country, providing unparalleled convenience for businesses large and small.
"We are dedicated to using innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers. FleetShine is the next step in that evolution," said Sam Scoten, CEO of CheckSammy. "We believe that keeping fleets clean and well-maintained not only reflects positively on a company's image but also contributes to safer road conditions and improved vehicle longevity."
Leveraging the power of CheckSammy's proprietary platform, clients can seamlessly schedule, track, and manage their fleet washing services. FleetShine technicians will be able to service any location within the United States, making it a versatile solution for businesses with fleets spread across multiple regions.
FleetShine joins CheckSammy's comprehensive suite of offerings that includes smart waste management, power washing, recycling, and sustainability solutions. This complementary service underscores CheckSammy's mission to create a sustainable future through innovative solutions that improve business operations while reducing environmental impact.
Sam Scoten, the co-founder of CheckSammy, is a progressive business leader utilizing his rich experience from over two decades in finance and technology start-ups to revolutionize waste management. His innovative perspective on sustainable waste management solutions has led to the establishment of CheckSammy, a company offering data-driven insights to customers. Scoten's ingenious approach, his deep understanding of technology, and his drive to create a more sustainable world converge, fostering an environment where effective waste management and environmental preservation are no longer mutually exclusive but rather symbiotic goals.
###
For more information about CheckSammy and FleetShine, please visit www.checksammy.com
To learn more about Sam Scoten, please visit his Linkedin profile.
XXX
Media Relations
Sam Scoten
email us here