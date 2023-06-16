PGP Statement on SEC Settlement

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), the investment manager of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS® & Income Fund (NYSE: PGP), a closed-end fund (“PGP” or the “Fund”), has entered into a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that relates to PGP.



The settlement, which contains SEC findings that PIMCO neither admits nor denies, does not affect in any way PIMCO’s ability to manage PGP or any other client fund or account. The settlement relates to disclosures concerning paired interest rate swaps used by PGP, which the SEC alleges became a more significant source of the Fund’s current distributable income from September 1, 2014 through August 26, 2016. The disclosures in question subsequently were updated in PGP’s fiscal year-end 2016 annual shareholder report. PIMCO has agreed to pay the SEC $6.5 million in monetary penalties to settle the matter. The settlement contains no findings that PIMCO intended to mislead investors or breach any law.

About PIMCO

PIMCO was founded in 1971 in Newport Beach, California and is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. Today we have offices across the globe and 3,000+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

