Legislation To Recognize the Service of Female Special Operators, The Jax Act, is introduced in the Senate with Bipartisan Support

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jax Act, legislation that the Special Operations Association of America has been instrumental in crafting, was introduced in the Senate with bipartisan support from U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and Dan Sullivan (R-AK).



The Jax Act will reclassify women who served on Cultural Support Teams (CSTs) alongside Special Operations units as combat veterans. This classification is not only vital in recognizing the service of these women and alleviating the moral injury of denying their service, but also ensures they are treated for combat related injuries and receive disability benefits they are entitled to.

“The Jax Act will give power back to women of the SOF community. It will allow me and others like me to rightfully access healthcare and disability benefits we deserve. It is the first step in righting the wrong and helping to heal the moral injury we carry with us every day,” said Chief Warrant Officer Jaclyn “Jax” Scott, board member, Special Operations Association of America and namesake for the bill.

“Women veterans who bravely served our nation and fought for our freedoms deserve all of the recognition, benefits, and honor they earned, just like their male counterparts. Due to outdated policies, women veterans who were part of Cultural Support Teams and who served in combat are being denied rank, benefits, and critical health services,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m introducing bipartisan legislation to cut through bureaucratic red tape so that our brave women veterans can see their service reflected on their military records and receive the recognition and access to resources they are so deeply owed.”

“Make no mistake – women have been wearing our nation’s uniform and serving honorably in war zones long before our military removed the ban on women serving in combat,” said Senator Joni Ernst. “As the first female combat veteran to serve in the U.S. Senate, I’m proud to fight for the hundreds of women who played critical roles in Afghanistan and Iraq and ensure they receive the care and recognition they have always deserved.”

“Special Operations Association of America fights for those who fight for us. That has always included the women of the CST community, and the Jax Act will ensure that these women get the support and recognition they deserve,” said David Cook, the Executive Director of Special Operations Association of America. “We’re grateful for bipartisan support in Congress to right this wrong.”

