President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to Attend the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to Germany to attend the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 on Saturday, June 17, 2023.  7,000 athletes and Unified Partners and 3,000 coaches and supervisors will represent 190 delegations in 26 sports at these Games.

The Honorable Miguel Cardona, United States Secretary of Education, will lead the delegation.

Members of the Presidential Delegation:  


The Honorable Dr. Amy Gutmann, U.S. Ambassador to Germany  

The Honorable Mala Adiga, Deputy Assistant to the President and Policy Director for the First Lady  

The Honorable James Brett, Chair, President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities  

Ms. Sara Minkara, Special Advisor on International Disability Rights

