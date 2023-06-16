Kazakhstan approves visa exemption agreement with Việt Nam

VIETNAM, June 16 - HÀ NỘI — The Kazakhstan government has approved a visa waiver agreement between Kazakhstan and Việt Nam.

The decision is included in a decree issued on June 13 and took effect immediately. The agreement states that Kazakhstani citizens and Vietnamese citizens holding passports that are valid for at least six months will be exempt from visa requirements to enter, exit, transit and temporary stay in Việt Nam and Kazakhstan for a maximum of 30 days from the date of entry.

The duration of their stay should not exceed 90 days for a three-month period. They will have to apply for a visa if they want to stay longer.

The signing of the agreement is expected to help strengthen relations between Việt Nam and the Central Asian country, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Abugaliuly Nurtleu.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has postponed his official visit to Vietnam set for June 11-13 due to a major wildfire in Kazakhstan’s Abay province.

President Tokayev wished to make the visit at another proper time, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam. — VNS