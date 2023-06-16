Việt Nam promotes cooperation with EU, Switzerland

VIETNAM, June 16 - HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ hosted separate receptions in Hà Nội on Friday for Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Việt Nam, and Ambassador of Switzerland to Việt Nam Thomas Gass.

At the meeting with Aliberti, Huệ spoke highly of the ambassador's efforts in enhancing the relations between the EU and Việt Nam in general and the Vietnamese legislature and the European Parliament (EP) in particular.

Việt Nam attached great importance to and wants to strengthen its relations with the EU, a leading important partner in the Southeast Asian nation’s foreign policy, the top legislator stressed.

For his part, Aliberti pledged that he, in any position, would work harder to further consolidate and foster the EU-Việt Nam relationship.

The ambassador also lauded Huệ’s role in promoting the EU-Việt Nam relations, especially the relationship between the EP and the Vietnamese NA, which has been enhanced significantly over the past time.

Regarding the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), he said the EVFTA was an important channel and the two sides should fully tap its benefits to boost bilateral cooperation.

Sharing Aliberti’s view, Huệ said the EVFTA had proven effective, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and post pandemic periods, and amid global supply chain disruptions.

According to the NA leader, Việt Nam is working to soon ratify the Convention on Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention of the International Labour Organisation (ILO Convention 87).

The EU will also urge its remaining members to soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Việt Nam would seriously fulfil commitments in the EVFTA for the country’s rapid, sustainable development, the NA leader affirmed.

Huệ also shared Aliberti’s view that parliamentary cooperation is an important channel which should be promoted to contribute to the EU-Việt Nam cooperation, and suggested the two sides increase all-level delegation and people-to-people exchanges to enhance their mutual understanding.

Highlighting the significance of the JETP to the EU-Vietnam relations, Aliberti noted that Việt Nam was the third nation, after South Africa and Indonesia, to have signed the agreement with international partners, saying this reflected the EU’s confidence in Việt Nam and its wish to make long-term, sustainable presence in the country.

Huệ used this occasion to thank the EU and its member countries, particularly Aliberti, for their support during the COVID-19 pandemic combat, and hailed the EU for its strategies and initiatives to enhance cooperation with Asia-Pacific.

The EU’s cooperation priorities match Việt Nam’s sustainable development orientations, the leader said, emphasising that Việt Nam stands ready to help the EU promote its presence in the region, connect with the ASEAN market, and accelerate negotiations on a free trade agreement with the ten-member group, and to coordinate in materialising the ASEAN-EU Plan of Action for 2023-2027.

Huệ suggested the European Commission (EC) soon remove its “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood basing on positive assessments of the country's practical efforts in the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

On this occasion, the top legislator asked the ambassador to convey his invitations to EU and EP leaders to pay official visits to Việt Nam.

Receiving the Swiss Ambassador, Huệ highly valued the upcoming visit to Việt Nam by the President of the Swiss National Council to mark the 50th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.

Switzerland had always been an important, reliable partner of Việt Nam, he said, informing the ambassador that the two countries’ legislative leaders were scheduled to hold talks, during which they would exchange views on speeding up negotiations on a free trade agreement between Việt Nam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

Huệ expressed his hope that the two sides will seek solutions to raise their bilateral trade and investment in the context that the two economies are reciprocal and investments by Swiss enterprises in Việt Nam remain modest.

For his part, Gass noted his belief that the visit by the President of the Swiss National Council will be a success, helping push ahead with the FTA between Việt Nam and the EFTA.

Recalling his working trips to Vietnamese localities, the ambassador said Swiss firms had consolidated their presence there, demonstrating the close economic ties between the two countries. — VNS