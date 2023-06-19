Submit Release
Green Home Systems Introduces BrightCharge: Energy Storage Solutions to Empower CA Homeowners in Navigating NEM3.0

Green Home Systems introduces BrightCharge: an advanced energy storage solutions designed to provide CA homeowners with reliable storage & backup capabilities.

With the best price guarantee, BrightCharge enable California homeowners to access top-tier technology at an affordable cost, empowering them to achieve energy independence in the face of NEM 3.0.”
— Barry Durand, GHS Manager

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Home Systems is pleased to unveil BrightCharge and BrightCharge Plus, two advanced energy storage solutions specifically designed to provide California homeowners with reliable storage or backup capabilities. These groundbreaking products, developed in partnership with industry leaders Enphase and Panasonic, offer cutting-edge technology at the best price guarantee, empowering homeowners to tackle the challenges of NEM 3.0.

BrightCharge and BrightCharge Plus enable homeowners to effectively store excess energy generated from their solar panels, ensuring a continuous power supply during outages or high-demand periods. These solutions serve as reliable backup and storage systems, granting homeowners greater control over their energy usage while promoting energy independence.

By forging strategic partnerships with renowned energy technology companies Enphase and Panasonic, Green Home Systems can deliver exceptional quality and performance to homeowners. BrightCharge and BrightCharge Plus leverage Enphase's advanced microinverter technology and Panasonic's reliable battery systems, providing unmatched efficiency and reliability.

"We are thrilled to introduce cutting-edge energy storage solutions in collaboration with Enphase and Panasonic," says Barry Durand, Green Home Systems General Manager. "With the best price guarantee, BrightCharge and BrightCharge Plus enable homeowners to access top-tier technology at an affordable cost, empowering them to achieve energy independence in the face of NEM 3.0."

Green Home Systems has long been committed to providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions for homeowners. The partnership with Enphase and Panasonic further solidifies the company's dedication to delivering superior products that combine advanced functionality, affordability, and environmental consciousness.

For more information about Green Home Systems and the BrightCharge product line, please visit www.greenhomesystems.com.

About Green Home Systems:
Green Home Systems is a leading provider of eco-friendly and sustainable energy and one of the few Elite solar installers for Panasonic in the nation solutions for homeowners. Specializing in energy storage and renewable energy, the company empowers homeowners to take control of their energy usage, reduce their environmental footprint, and enjoy reliable backup and storage capabilities. Green Home Systems is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions with the best price guarantee, thanks to strategic partnerships with industry leaders.

Joel Ariel Shamir
Green Home Systems
+1 323-943-6282
