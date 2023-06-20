Rethinking the ink with Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technique

"Rethinking the ink with Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technique" refers to a novel approach in the field of tattoo removal that utilizes magnetic technology.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet internationally renowned trainer in dermo-pigmentation since 1996 and founder of Linda Paradis Group, who formulated a method in 2006, to aid painless removal of ink.

How it Works
Tattoo Remoov 88RS used along with Cartridges 88RS is a fast and painless treatment for ink removal. There is no need for numbing the surface, no scarring, and fast visible results. It is definitely the future of ink removal and the alternative for those who want to avoid laser surgeries,” explains Linda Line Paradis.

Reasons to Remove
According to Linda Line Paradis, a lot of people with ink tend to regret their decisions later when they’re faced with corporate situations or early parenthood. “As teenagers, getting yourself inked is a trend; some of it has deeper meanings so we carry it until we’re adults too. But there are still many professions, which wouldn’t accept visible ink, and hence people opt for removal.” “For the past 20 to 30 years, the only available method for ink removal is laser surgery which is an expensive and extensive process causing major scarring, but with Tattoo Remoov 88RS professional formula, this is changing,” she tells.

Safety Factor
Tattoo Remoov 88RS used with Cartridges 88RS is safe to use on face and body, and Linda Line Paradis adds how this is not a fader but an actual ink remover. “Tattoo Remoov 88RS is the economical option for ink removal with a bottle of it lasting for 15 to 20 treatments. Secondly, with each usage the pigments go definitively out from your skin. This action occurs right from the first session.”

Details
Tattoo Remoov 88RS kit also includes after care products, which are enriched with organic substances. Linda Line Paradis’ Tattoo Remoov 88RS is also applicable for removal of cosmetic ink through semi permanent makes up procedures on lips, eyes, eyebrows, and so on.

Adam Green
Adam Green
+1 917-421-6298
email us here

You just read:

Rethinking the ink with Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technique

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Adam Green
Adam Green
+1 917-421-6298
Company/Organization
Linda Paradis Group
5201 Blue Lagoon Dr, 980-1
Miami, Florida, 33126
United States
+1 917-421-6298
Visit Newsroom
About

The Technique of Non-Invasive Magnetic Tattoo Removal by Linda Paradis: A non-laser method of removing all types of Tattoos using the non-invasive Magnetic needles invented and developed by Mrs. Linda Paradis by which the Specially designed 300 Gauss Magnetic needles does not go deep into the skin and with the help of Tattoo Removal serum expel the ink out of the skin effectively. No anesthesia is needed to do this treatment and there are no scars after the treatment. Please, do not compare our Non-Invasive Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technique with other chemical techniques such as acids, saline, or high alkaline technique procedures as this technique is completely a different and a new concept to remove tattoos. This technique is not in experimental stage but already has been tested and being used by well-renowned professionals worldwide. It is the only technique that guarantees ZERO scars, regardless of the number of sessions. The Non-Invasive Magnetic Needles 52/88/132 : Non-Invasive Magnetic needles are composed and assembled in round square formation with powerful Magnetism (300 Gauss). This concept was invented and developed by Mrs. Linda Paradis who is a leader in the Tattoo Removing industry for the past 23 years. The Combination of These needles and Tattoo Removal Solution has introduced non-invasive and the safest technique to remove tattoos. These Non-Invasive Magnetic Needles helps technicians to achieve fast results and guarantees great treatment results. It does not matter how complex is the tattoo is. It will be removed efficiently. Specifications of Non-Invasive Magnetic needles: Non-Invasive Magnetic needles are patented technology. Designed with a magnetic cartridge technology and an open tip for user’s comfort. Works without producing vibrations. A protective rubber cover to prevent ink backflow. Has a zero-resistance design which is useful for the long life of the machine. Why we use 300 Gauss Magnetic Needles? As tattoo inks contain a wide range of heavy metals, whichever organic, inorganic or minerals. The Percentage of heavy metals differ depending on the composition. Most of the heavy metals contained in tattoo inks are ferromagnetic.

Linda Paradis Group

More From This Author
Rethinking the ink with Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technique
Unveils the State-of-Art Needles used for Magnetic Tattoo Removal Procedures
The Non-Invasive Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technique: A Skin-Preserving Cascade of Actions
View All Stories From This Author