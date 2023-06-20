National Daylight Appreciation Day Celebrates the Joy of Daylight on the Longest Day of the Year, June 21
Solatube International Helps Promote Myriad Benefits of DaylightSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone deserves the extra daylight that June 21 brings. National Daylight Appreciation Day, observed on June 21, recognizes the summer solstice (the longest day of daylight in the northern hemisphere) and encourages people to celebrate the many benefits of the sun.
National Daylight Appreciation Day serves as a reminder of the countless benefits that natural daylight brings to our lives, including:
1. Improved Health and Wellness: Scientists at the Lighting Research Center (LRC), in Troy, N.Y. have found that quality exposure to daylight not only promotes improved well-being but also contributes to enhanced mood, reduced stress and decreased rates of depression.
2. Better Sleep Patterns: A study published in the Journal of Pineal Research revealed that exposure to daylight during the day provides the mental and visual stimulation necessary to regulate a healthy human circadian system, promoting more restful sleep at night.
3. Increased Productivity: A Future Workplace poll conducted for the Harvard Business Review found that 70% of people reported access to natural daylight improved their work performance. Additionally, a study by Dr. Alan Hedge, a workplace design expert and professor in the Department of Design and Environmental Analysis at Cornell University, found that workers in daylight office environments reported a 51% drop in the incidence of eyestrain, a 63% drop in the incidence of headaches and a 56% reduction in drowsiness.
4. Germ Reduction: A study published in the journal Microbiome has demonstrated that rooms exposed to daylight exhibit similar effects as UV light in reducing the number of germs present. In fact, the study revealed that daylit rooms had around half as many viable bacteria, compared to dark rooms.
Sponsored by Solatube International Inc., a Kingspan Light + Air company, and the worldwide leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular skylights, the annual observance also highlights the importance of daylighting (i.e. windows, tubular skylights, etc.) as an interior source of lighting. By reducing the need for electric lighting in homes and commercial buildings, daylighting can help reduce energy consumption and significantly lower carbon emissions.
Cost-effective, energy-efficient and eco-friendly, a Solatube tubular skylight harvests daylight at the rooftop, transfers it down a highly reflective tube and distributes it evenly into an interior space through a diffuser at the ceiling — on both sunny and cloudy days — with virtually no maintenance. Solatube is proud to offer the highest Light Transfer Efficiency (LTE), the most consistent Color Temperature Maintenance (CTM) and the best light-to-solar heat gain ratio of any daylighting system on the market.
The first Solatube product was sold in 1991, and today more than 2 million people have improved their homes with Solatube, and millions more have enjoyed the benefits at department stores, schools, hotels, hospitals, grocery stores, offices and athletic facilities. This widespread adoption of Solatube's daylighting solutions in various settings is a testament to the systems' effectiveness and exemplifies Solatube's commitment to delivering beautiful, natural daylight into even the darkest interior spaces.
In celebration of National Daylight Appreciation Day, Solatube encourages individuals, businesses and organizations to embrace the power of natural daylight and share their sun-filled day on social media using the hashtags #NationalDaylightAppreciationDay.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., a Kingspan Light + Air company, is widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) and has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light.
Solatube continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output and were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative developments the company has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. Solatube celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021.
For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com.
###
Sources:
1. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S036013230200118X
2. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jpi.12843
3. https://hbr.org/2018/09/the-1-office-perk-natural-light, https://medwinpublishers.com/EOIJ/EOIJ16000166.pdf
4. https://microbiomejournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s40168-018-0559-4
Beth McRae
The McRae Agency
beth@mcraeagency.com