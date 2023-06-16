Sandra Moore to become PEI’s first director of Clean Tech Innovation

CANADA, June 16 - Sandra Moore will head up the province’s Clean Tech Innovation Centre, which will be based in the new Clean Tech Park in Georgetown.

The Clean Tech Innovation Centre will be PEI’s future home for clean technology innovation, business, and energy. It will also house the province’s Clean Tech Academy.

“The Cleantech Innovation Center is a big part of reaching our net zero goals by bringing students, industry and communities together to scale up clean technology solutions. Sandra will also be working with our partners to develop and execute a vision and strategy for clean tech education in our province.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Steven Myers

The Georgetown Clean Tech Park, currently under construction, will be a 60-acre tax-free zone for clean tech companies. The park will be a destination that attracts companies, entrepreneurs and talent, all focused on advances in clean technology growth. It will also bring together people in key provincial priority areas including education, the economy and the environment, and will help create a new sector for growth on PEI.

The first building in the park will be the Clean Tech Innovation Centre, home to the Clean Tech Academy. Together, the Academy and the Innovation Centre will accommodate a range of education and enterprises in eco-centered research, development, and manufacturing.

About Sandra Moore

Sandra Moore is an innovative and collaborative leader. She is currently the Dean for the Faculty of Business, Environment, and Technology at NorQuest College in Edmonton, Alberta. In this role, she and her team have recently launched new diploma programs in Energy Management, Machine Learning, and Environmental Protection.

Sandra has over 20 years of experience in diverse senior leadership, research, and consultancy roles in Canada and internationally. She has worked with municipalities, post-secondary institutions, non-profit organizations, and economic development associations focusing on economic development, energy, livelihoods, education, and leadership development.

Sandra has conducted and published research on the socio-economic impacts of energy on rural communities and regions in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Additionally, Sandra has served on numerous boards and committees including the Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan) Impact-Climate National Planning Committee on Awareness Raising for a Net-Zero Campus, Efficiency Canada’s Regional Champion for Alberta, Energy Efficiency Alberta, the Power and Natural Gas Panel of the Alberta Utilities Consumer Advocate, and numerous community and non-profit organization boards and committees.