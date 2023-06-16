Generous gift of heritage property leaves legacy for family and all Islanders

CANADA, June 16 - Before he died, the late Dr. John Andrew and his wife, Dr. Christine Andrew realized they would be the last of their family to live on their 12-acre heritage property of Andrew’s Mills.

“It was something we had to think about,” Christine said.

Known locally as Wright’s Creek and Andrew’s Pond, the land is a peaceful haven of flora and fauna, salt and fresh-water marsh, birds, fish and picturesque walking trails. It’s on the outskirts of Charlottetown in East Royalty.

Around the Wright’s Creek area, there have been many new pathways added and upgrades to trails, with funding from the Government of Canada, the City of Charlottetown and the provincial Active Transportation Fund.

These pathways and trails are important for Islanders who walk, or cycle to their destinations.

“We knew we would be the last generation to live here,” Christine said. “It is a very special property and selling it…”her voice trailing off as she tries to find the words, “having other buildings on the land…just wasn’t what we wanted.”

Selling it was not an option.

John was a medical physicist at the Prince Edward Island Cancer Treatment Centre and co-founded the Wright’s Creek Watershed Environmental Committee.

The committee protected the watershed that runs through the property and developed a beautiful system of nature trails for everyone to enjoy and to preserve the history and ecological significance of the area.

In 2019, the Andrew family donated their $2.6 million 12-acre homestead, several outbuildings and land, to Holland College with a dream to convert the forested and aquatic areas into a living laboratory for students.

“It’s an incredible gift,” said Sandy MacDonald, president of Holland College.

With the support of Holland College, the City of Charlottetown, various watershed groups, and Abegweit First Nation, this vision will be realized with the creation of The John and Christine Andrew Centre of Excellence for Watershed and Aquifer Management.

MacDonald says the vision to preserve this heritage property and make it a living classroom gives the College opportunities that will have many long-term benefits.

Part of this vision came to life when the watershed hosted the PEI Envirothon in May, inspiring the environmental curiosity of 30 local high school students.

The winning team from Morell Regional high School is heading off to compete in international competition this summer.

“This property will continue to provide all the things that were important to John,” Christine said. “He was a good man and a great father. Because he lived here, grew up here, he wanted to instill, in his children and future generations, a value of the things he loved.”

“My husband and his father both had a connection to Prince of Wales College. In conversations with Sandy MacDonald, we came up with a plan that was beneficial for everyone.”

The John and Christine Centre of Excellence will be recognized by Islanders and all Canadians for its leadership and holistic approach to appreciating and keeping our freshwater resources into the future.