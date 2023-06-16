Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon to Sunnyvale

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its highly anticipated Terraces at The Station community, a luxury townhome neighborhood located in the desirable Sunnyvale area of Northern California, is coming soon. The interest list is currently forming, and the community’s future Sales Center is scheduled to open later this month.



Located in the heart of Sunnyvale, Terraces at The Station will offer 140 new luxury townhomes, each built with outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Home buyers will be able to choose from five modern four-story home designs ranging from 1,662 up to 2,367 square feet. Terraces at The Station will feature two-car garages, open-concept floor plans, covered outdoor living areas, generously sized secondary bedrooms, and an exquisite fourth-floor terrace that offers breathtaking views and a perfect setting for outdoor living, dining, and entertaining.





Terraces at The Station amenities include an exclusive, quaint clubhouse perfect for gatherings, with a catering kitchen, indoor/outdoor lounge area, and outdoor fireplace. The outdoor amenities feature a playground, dog park, bocce ball court, dynamic walking paths, and expansive grassy lawns, providing residents with ample opportunities to connect with nature and enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

“Terraces at The Station caters to the needs of modern home buyers in Sunnyvale, offering low-maintenance, contemporary floor plans that provide unmatched outdoor living, as well as onsite amenities,” said Todd Callahan, Regional President of Toll Brothers for the Pacific Region. “The exceptional design of each townhome and the outstanding location combine to provide residents with a truly desirable community offering the best in luxury living by Toll Brothers.”

With its excellent location, residents will enjoy everything that Silicon Valley has to offer. Terraces at The Station homeowners will enjoy easy access to public transportation, including the VTA Light Rail, Lawrence Caltrain, and BART, making it a convenient location for individuals commuting to the San Francisco Bay Area and nearby employment centers. Families with children may attend the nearby high-ranking schools within the Sunnyvale Unified School District, as well as local, highly sought-after private schools. Additionally, the location of Terraces at The Station provides easy access to a variety of restaurants and eateries in the Downtown San Jose and Los Gatos areas, providing residents with an array of dining and entertainment options.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the San Jose area include Borello Ranch Estates, East Lawrence Station, Emerson Park at Metro Crossing, Russell Square at Metro Crossing, Kensington Station at Metro West, Victoria Station at Metro West and Parkside at Tarob Court.

For more information, call (844) 790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

