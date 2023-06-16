Attorney General Skrmetti Secures Settlement with Lingerie Retailer Regarding Deceptive Advertising and Billing Practices

Nashville- Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti today announced a $2.35 million multistate settlement with Adore Me, Inc. (Adore Me), a lingerie retailer that primarily sells its merchandise online. The settlement resolves claims that the company deceptively marketed its VIP Membership Program to consumers and then made it difficult for consumers to cancel their memberships.

Adore Me offers consumers discounted pricing if they enroll in Adore Me’s VIP Membership Program. Once enrolled in the program, consumers are charged $39.95 a month, unless before the sixth day of each month, consumers make a purchase from Adore Me or log into their Adore Me accounts to “skip” the charge. The monthly charges accrue in the consumers’ accounts in the form of store credits, which may be used on future purchases.

The settlement alleges that Adore Me failed to properly disclose to consumers the terms of its VIP Membership program and the amount of the monthly charge, by misrepresenting that Adore Me’s discounted prices are time limited, making it difficult for consumers to cancel their VIP Memberships, and improperly forfeiting consumers’ VIP Membership store credits upon cancellation.

Under the terms of the settlement, Adore Me is required to notify all consumers with active VIP Memberships of their ability to obtain a refund of any unused store credits. In addition, Adore Me has agreed to make changes to its business practices and is prohibited from engaging in any of the prior misconduct alleged in the settlement agreement.

General Skrmetti was joined in securing the settlement by attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin.

###

