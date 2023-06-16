Dark Night Halloween World to Become America's First Haunted Attraction Designed by A.I. (Artificial Intelligence)
You can do anything with A.I now. The negative effects of it are already being felt by the arts communities, so instead of letting it beat us, why not use it as the tool it was intended for?”FARMINGVILLE, NY, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dark Night Halloween World, Long Island’s top-rated and fastest growing Halloween pop-up event located in Farmingville, NY at the Bald Hill Amphitheater has announced that their annual ‘spooktacular’ all-ages haunted experience will be designed and managed by artificial intelligence for the 2023 Halloween Season. Visit https://www.DarkNightLI.com
Dark Night Halloween World originally opened in 2021, seeking to provide Long Island with a genuine Haunted Attraction and overall Halloween Event with a strong 1980’s and 1990’s theme. Since the debut of this retro themed Halloween show, the event has quickly become Long Island’s fastest growing haunted house alternative. In 2022, Buzzfeed ranked Dark Night as #15 on their list of America’s Top Haunts for Horror Fans to Visit, and for 2023, the team behind the event are upping their game with artificial intelligence and using it to create, design and manage the entire experience.
“You can do anything with A.I now, and it will only get better from here. The negative effects of it are already being felt by the arts and entertainment communities, so instead of letting it beat us, why not use it as the tool it was intended for?” Said Aidan P. Finnegan, Co-Owner and Marketing Director of Dark Night Halloween World. He cites the WGA strike in Hollywood and tech experts’ warnings as examples of how this technology can impact creatives in the coming years.
One of the production companies involved with the event, Dark World Entertainment Group, formed by Finnegan, his business partner Martin Arominski, and former founding member W.P. West, is responsible for producing nationally-recognized Haunted Attractions and Immersive Experiences throughout the United States and United Kingdom. Arominski himself has created many of Long Island’s largest Haunted Events, including the now-defunct Chamber of Horrors NY in Hauppauge, Long Island Fear Fest at the Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Halls of Terror in Farmingdale, and was the original owner of the popular Blood Manor in New York City.. The trio, now a pair, have been working together since Finnegan was a teenager.
“You’re not going to find anything like Dark Night Halloween World anywhere else on Long Island, and we’re striving to stay ahead of the game by using artificial intelligence. This will not only help us create our marketing and advertising, the experience and design of the event… But also to manage and operate it. Between our top-of-the-line security force, our animatronics, and our staff’s decision to be microchipped to be fully integrated into our A.I system, what could go wrong? This is going to scare the pants off Long Island and the world!” said Mort Spuccenskrëm, Co-Owner of Dark Night Halloween World. According to Spuccenskrëm, the event’s owners have enlisted the help of Artificial Intelligence firm Sekonds & Cummings to implement a new AI-reliant protocol. At first, some employees were ‘skeptical’ of the changes, but were quick to change their attitudes after learning of the benefits of AI integration.
Dark Night Halloween World is owned and created by Montauk, NY based “Alternate Reality” ad agency Aurora Interactive LLC – the marketing & advertising division of the mysterious Aurora Institute, who claim to be “a clandestine and duplicitous N.G.O” on their website.
For more information on Dark Night Halloween World, Aurora Interactive LLC or the Aurora Institute, please visit https://www.Darkworldeg.com. Tickets for Dark Night Halloween World go on sale this summer via https://www.DarkNightLI.com
