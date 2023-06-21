RISING AUTHOR VITO DIBARONE WRITES A YA NOVEL THROUGH THE LENS OF A YOUNG OUTSIDER IN HIGH SCHOOL
Author Vito DiBarone writes about a “nerd” with post-traumatic stress disorder in his debut novel Botheration: The Missing LinkTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a very famous saying, people should trust no one. But what if one specific person is worthy of trust? Botheration: The Missing Link, Vito DiBarone’s literary debut, answers such a question through the perspective of a young high schooler suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder
Botheration: The Missing Link was published only in March this year and has only been receiving good feedback from readers. It stars two high school nerds; Matty, an orphan who lives with his grandmother, and his best friend, Gabriel. Both starts to mingle with the popular kids and quickly become a part of a bigger project that is to fight against a cyber-terrorism event.
“I should have died when I was twelve years old. Instead, I was learning how to live again,” Vito writes on the first line and chapter of the book.
Grady Harp, an Amazon customer who gave the book a rating of five stars, highly recommends it and says, “This is one impressive literary debut, conceived and written so well that it excites this reader for the promised following volumes—Waves of Dinosaurs, Epiphany, and Tipping Point. Vito’s prose is vivid and energetic, while being very sensitive to the mindset of a young lad who sees himself as an outsider.”
Vito DiBarone, currently living in both Las Vegas and Los Angeles, came to the fruition of Botheration because of his background in Physics, working on airplane technology, land and water vehicles, and missiles. He wrote the book with the intent to shed light on PTSD as well as on fighting cyberattacks, bringing high school nerds back to being cool. To learn more about Matty’s story, Botheration is available in both Kindle and paperback on Amazon.
