AER lays charges against Whitecap Resources Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Alberta, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has laid charges against Whitecap Resources Inc. (“Whitecap”) following an AER investigation into a release from a well in 2021.

The company is facing two charges under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act:   

  • One count for having released or permitting the release, into the environment, of a substance that causes or may cause a significant adverse effect.
  • One count for failing to report that release to the regulator as soon as they knew or ought to have known of the release.

All contraventions are alleged to have occurred near Didsbury, on or about June 20, 2021.

The first appearance in court will be on July 31, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Alberta Court of Justice in Didsbury.

For more information, visit the AER Compliance Dashboard.

As this matter is now before the court, the AER will not have further comment.

The AER ensures the safe, efficient, orderly, and environmentally responsible development of energy resources in Alberta through our regulatory activities.


