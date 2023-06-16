Transformation Expert Bane Hunter Takes on Patient Data
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bane Hunter built a career on his ability to deliver transformational outcomes across industries and recently turned his energies to the American healthcare information system.
“I have always been at the forefront of Product innovation and Program delivery. For example, at Viacom/Paramount Global, I led the efforts under the direction of their GC and Deputy General Counsel — Michael D. Fricklas and Stanley Pierre-Louis — to design, implement and operationalize the first unified global content protection system, among other initiatives. Ultimately, in cooperation with the teams at Google, we implemented a fully reconciled automated takedown system, and post my large media corporate journey, including executive roles at such organizations like Conde Nast, I ventured into the startup world myself and had two successful IPOs, deployed and operated SaaS products and services across 50+ countries.”
He now brings that track record of innovative solutions to healthcare, a complex system that has historically been resistant to rapid transformational change. One of the issues seen is that patients struggle to gain access to essential records in a timely fashion. Not only does this unacceptable state of information sharing frustrate patients, but it also puts everyday people at unnecessary risk. As if drawn to systemic shortcomings like a moth to a flame, Bane Hunter appears to be on a mission to make a difference again.
“Currently, in collaboration with a number of government and private entities, I am focused on creating the first national unified digital records health exchange for patients, providers, unions, commercial groups, and others. Think of the Bloomberg of Healthcare. ” he reportedly said.
With more than two decades of experience driving data innovation, Hunter has earned a reputation for creative problem-solving in areas that traditionally struggled. His boots-on-the-ground understanding of where digital systems reside and where they need to go sets the tone for a new normal. His abilities are akin to a futurist who sees the entire ecosystem and predicts with a high degree of accuracy where we will be in 5-10 years time This attribute was on full display when he penned a piece called “Building a Better Food Logistics Future for All” during the pandemic.
“Technology should not become the wall that separates those who have an opportunity vs. those that are looking for one. Technology and innovation have become the next frontier of equality, opportunity, and fairness, we cannot afford to support and encourage those who seek to limit competition, maintain the status quo, or seek to destroy through attrition in order to protect their own interests. Besides oxygen, water, and shelter, food is a non-negotiable need for all.”
His latest venture seeks to solve long-standing problems of the American healthcare information system. Hunter notes digital records storage and transmission are cumbersome, and patients experience waits times of weeks, even months. This occurs despite the fact multiple providers automatically receive records following a scan or procedure. He also pointed out the 21st Century CURES Act mandates that patients receive records on demand.
“We can deliver in near real-time a complete patient history.” Organize the data into a useful, shareable format. Using current AMA guidelines, we can educate our patients on what their data means.”
It appears Bane Hunter plans to deliver healthcare information in a more patient-centric structure. Such welcome change has been long overdue.
Bane Hunter
