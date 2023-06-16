Adhesion Barriers Market to reach more than USD 2.0 billion in 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%: TMR Report

Increase in the geriatric population and increased prevalence of various gynecological disorders to drive the growth of the adhesion barrier market. The increased healthcare spending and growing research & development activities by leading players to boost the market sales during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global adhesion barrier market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of more than US$ 2.0 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. In 2021, the market for adhesion barriers was valued at US$ 1.0 billion



The increasing geriatric population and increased number of surgical procedures, including abdominal, pelvic, and orthopedic surgeries, is a major drivers for the adhesion barrier market. The increasing frequency of invasive surgeries with a high risk of postoperative complications is anticipated to trigger market growth.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=49620

The increasing availability of trauma care centers and improvement in healthcare infrastructure are expected to contribute to the growth of the adhesion barrier market.

The increased number of gynecological procedures and abdominal surgeries boosts the market for adhesion barriers. With the growing focus on minimally invasive surgeries to their benefits of reduced trauma, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery, the demand for adhesion barriers increased significantly.

An increase in technological innovation in materials science and medical device technologies and research and development activities in adhesion barriers, and the development of new bioresorbable polymer film to prevent peritoneal adhesion in post-surgical treatments, is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2023, the adhesion barrier market is forecast to reach US$ 1.13 billion

By type, demand for synthetic adhesion barriers is rising significantly forecast period

Based on application, the abdominal surgery segment is expected to account for a significant market share.

Based on end-user, the hospital segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

By Formulation, the film segment held the largest share of the market due to a rise in serapfilm sales.



Expand Operations in the Future – To Get Requisite Details, Ask For a Custom Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=49620

Adhesion Barriers Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

Increased usage of adhesion barriers in the abdominal, gynecological, orthopedic, cardiovascular, reconstructive, and urological surgeries. is creating opportunities for adhesion barrier market growth.

Increased demand for post-surgical adhesion and increased awareness among is expected to drive the demand for adhesion barriers over the forecast period.

The increased use of adhesion barrier products by surgeons across the globe is expected to drive the demand for adhesion barriers.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative adhesion barrier products and focused on developing innovative adhesion barrier solutions with enhanced efficacy and safety profiles

Adhesion Barriers Market: Regional Analysis

North America has a significant market share in the adhesion barrier market. The high prevalence of surgical procedures, strong regulatory frameworks, and the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, drive the market growth in the region. The United States accounts for a large portion of the market, owing to its advanced healthcare system and a high number of surgical interventions.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fast-growing regional market for the adhesion barrier. The Increased prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, and improving healthcare infrastructure contribute to market expansion in the region. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key contributors to the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global adhesion barriers market report

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Allosource

Baxter International, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics

Ethicon US, LLC

Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Co., Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

PlantTec Medical GmbH

Sanofi

Innocoll

Terumo Corporation

FzioMed, Inc.

Ethicon offers a range of adhesion barrier products. In recent years, they have focused on developing innovative adhesion barrier solutions with enhanced efficacy and safety profiles. One of their recent developments includes the launch of their SURGICEL® family of absorbable hemostats and adhesion barriers, which are designed to reduce the risk of post-operative adhesions.

Baxter is a leading player in the adhesion barrier market, offering products such as INTERCEED® and ADEPT®. They have been involved in research and development efforts to improve the performance and functionality of their adhesion barrier products. Baxter has also been focusing on expanding its product portfolio through strategic collaborations and acquisitions.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy this Report Now@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=49620<ype=S

Adhesion Barriers Market- segmentation

Type

Natural Adhesion Barriers

Collagen & Protein

Fibrin

Synthetic Adhesion Barriers

Hyaluronic Acid

Regenerated Cellulose

Polyethylene Glycol

Other

Application

Abdominal Surgeries

Gynecological Surgeries

Neuro Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Others



Formulation

Film

Gel

Liquid



End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com