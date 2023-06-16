Investment Opportunity with Latest Cryptocurrency Miners

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto enthusiasts around the world have found a safe, convenient, and highly profitable investment opportunity since the launch of Bitmanu miners. Three powerful ASIC mining rigs from this blockchain development company have already claimed their stake as the market’s most profitable crypto miners.



Equipped with the latest 3nm chips, Bitmanu miners are capable of delivering higher mining speed in spite of their moderate power consumptions. Above all, these miners offer hash rates that are unheard of in this industry. Naturally, users of these mining rigs find it much easier to earn mining rewards without using a lot of power.

Bitmanu Hash Rates

BM1: Bitcoin 760 TH/s, Litecoin 80 GH/s, Dash 15 TH/s, Monero 6 MH/s

BM2: Bitcoin 1220 TH/s, Litecoin 128 GH/s, Dash 25 TH/s, Monero 10 MH/s

BM Pro: Bitcoin 3900 TH/s, Litecoin 400 GH/s, Dash 75 TH/s, Monero 32 MH/s



Many Bitmanu customers have mentioned that needed just a month to earn 100% ROI by mining Monero. The profitability of these rigs is the highest ever in the industry. This has skyrocketed the demand for Bitmanu miners amongst seasoned mining experts as well as newbies looking to build a steady income source.

Potential Profits/Month

BM1: Bitcoin $1300, Litecoin $1800, Dash $2900, Monero $4200

BM2: Bitcoin $2100, Litecoin $2900, Dash $4900, Monero $7000

BM Pro: Bitcoin $6600, Litecoin $8900, Dash $14,000, Monero $22,000



Even though Bitmanu miners are extremely efficient and powerful, these machines can be used without any mining knowledge and experience. They are delivered pre-configured, and users can start mining just by connecting them to a power socket.

“For the first time in the history of this industry, we have designed mining rigs specifically for the common man. Our ultimate goal is to level the playing field and democratize the market,” said David Letoski, CMO of Bitmanu.

To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu stands as a prominent manufacturing company, driven by a team of investors and renowned experts in the cryptocurrency industry. The company's mission is to make the advantages of the latest technological innovations accessible to everyone. Bitmanu proudly presents an impressive lineup of cryptocurrency miners that deliver exceptional returns on investment with remarkable speed.

