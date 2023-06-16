Viperatech Supercharges AI Innovation with NVIDIA DGX H100 & H100 GPU's: A New Era in Deep Learning Performance
Viperatech brings NVIDIA's latest AI and deep learning hardware, including DGX H100 and H100 8x & 4x GPU models. Game changers in AI revolution.RUSSIA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
Viperatech, a front-runner in cutting-edge technology solutions, is delighted to announce the availability of the newest lineup of NVIDIA’s state-of-the-art hardware for AI and deep learning machines. The new range, which includes NVIDIA's trailblazing DGX, H100 8x GPU, and H100 4x GPU models, is set to make waves in the AI and deep learning ecosystem, enhancing capabilities for businesses and researchers around the globe.
Designed for an era of AI and high-performance computing, NVIDIA's latest additions mark a seismic shift in processing prowess. The NVIDIA DGX H100, equipped with up to 4 PetaFLOPS of AI performance, revolutionizes the execution of demanding AI and deep learning tasks. Accompanying this powerhouse, Viperatech is also introducing the H100 8x GPU and H100 4x GPU models to cater to varied needs for intense computational power.
Furthermore, Viperatech is delighted to confirm that individual NVIDIA H100 and A100 GPUs are now stocked in large quantities, ensuring a steady supply of these coveted devices to meet the surging demand.
"We're excited to partner with NVIDIA in bringing their groundbreaking H100 series to our customers," said Ahmad Tamim, Viperatech's CEO. "These additions are more than just products; they are game changers that will power the next wave of AI and deep learning breakthroughs."
Viperatech's latest announcement underscores its commitment to stay ahead in the technology curve, providing the most advanced and powerful computing solutions to its customers. By being at the forefront of innovation, Viperatech solidifies its position as the go-to provider of high-performance computing solutions.
About Viperatech:
With global presence across the United States, Canada, Dubai, and Singapore, Viperatech has established its stronghold as a trusted provider of cutting-edge technology solutions. Its expansive portfolio includes everything from graphics processing units (GPUs) to servers, workstations, and specialized data center solutions, reinforcing the company's foothold in high-performance computing. Not just known for its quality products, Viperatech is also home to certified NVIDIA trainees, an attribute that underscores their dedication to staying at the forefront of the rapidly evolving tech industry. Their increasing influence was recently acknowledged by CNN tech episode, adding a further seal of credibility to their achievements. As we journey further into the digital age, Viperatech, with its unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, is a robust ally, equipped to provide the necessary technological tools and solutions.
