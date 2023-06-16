North Texas Food Bank Receives $100K Equitable Food Access Grant from Starbucks to Continue Bringing Culturally Familiar Foods to Neighbors

The consecutive grant will help the food bank address food insecurity in 13 North Texas Counties

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) received an additional $100,000 from Starbucks in support of the equitable food access grant to continue to help increase access to nutritious food among households with individuals who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and residing in communities experiencing high food insecurity rates in North Texas. In 2021, Starbucks provided an initial $100,000 investment in support of the food bank’s efforts. NTFB will use this grant to build on the work it completed during the first year and will continue to engage local communities to better understand the barriers to accessing food and support new or expand existing interventions that can help overcome these obstacles.

“The North Texas Food Bank is very intentional in our efforts to reach and support communities that historically have faced greater barriers to equitable representation, access, and resources, and who are twice as likely to experience food insecurity,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “We are so grateful to have received an additional $100,000 from Starbucks in support of the equitable food access grant to continue to help increase access to nutritious food among communities experiencing high food insecurity rates in North Texas.”

One newer area of focus that the Starbucks grant is helping support within the NTFB’s equitable food access work focuses on the concept of culturally familiar foods for the diverse cultural representation across the North Texas communities.

“We know when a family goes to one of our food pantry partners, it is because they need food. But if they can access food that they are familiar with, that perhaps they recognize from their childhood and know how to make into a meal and that represents love for their family, it becomes more than food. It lets the family know they belong and boosts their chances of using that food to improve the health and nutrition of their family,” continued Cunningham.

“Starbucks believes it is our role and responsibility to help support thriving, resilient and sustainable communities. In partnership with Feeding America, we are tackling hunger with a focus on equity,” said Michael Kobori, vice president of social impact and chief sustainability officer at Starbucks. “The equitable food access grants are a unique opportunity to increase access to nutritious food for people that need it most.”

The North Texas Food Bank, a member of the Feeding America® network, is one of 16 food banks to receive this second grant from Starbucks. NTFB was identified based on the location of a Starbucks Community Store which is committed to economic development and opportunity in historically under-resourced communities. Since 2016, Starbucks has helped to provide more than 50 million meals* to people facing hunger through its FoodShare program in partnership with Feeding America.

To learn more about how you can join the fight to end hunger, visit North Texas Food Bank (ntfb.org).

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a diverse network of more than 400 feeding partners including food pantries and community organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to nearly 137 million nutritious meals, a 9% percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the barriers to food security that our neighbors face.

Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022 jeff.smith@ntfb.org