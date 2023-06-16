Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market Size is Projected to Exceed $41.67 Bn by 2030, Driven by 7.65% CAGR

[214 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market size & share revenue was valued at around $23.11 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to grow about $41.67 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 7.65% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Applied Materials Inc, ASM International N.V, Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Veeco Instruments Inc, AIXTRON SE, CVD Equipment Corporation, ULVAC Technologies Inc, Plasma-Therm LLC, SENTECH Instruments GmbH, SPTS Technologies (an Orbotech company), Oxford Instruments plc, Centrotherm AG, Canon Anelva Corporation, Semicore Equipment Inc, Picosun Group, LPE S.p.A, Ningbo Deyi High-Technology Development Co Ltd, Denton Vacuum LLC, etc.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) Equipmentent Market By Technology (Plasma-Assisted And Thermal), By Application (Cutting Tools, Electronics, Solar Panels, Medical Devices, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

What is Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) Equipment? How big is the Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) Equipment Industry?

Report Overview:

The global chemical vapor deposition (CVD) equipment market size was worth around USD 23.11 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 41.67 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.65% between 2023 and 2030.

The industry deals with the roles and responsibilities of the stakeholders involved in the production and distribution of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) equipment. Machinery plays a crucial role in several end-user verticals such as semiconductors, electronics, optoelectronics, and solar energy where they are used to deposit thin films of various materials onto substrates and the process is called chemical vapor deposition. During the process, the substrates are exposed to precursor gasses that reach the substrate material and deposit on its surface. Thus, forming a thin layer that encompasses certain properties such as thickness, composition, and structure. The machinery is important in controlling the deposition process along with maintaining precise temperature, pressure, and gas flow conditions. During the forecast period, the chemical vapor deposition equipment industry is expected to continue growing but it may have to deal with changing industry landscapes.

Global Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market: Growth Dynamics

The global Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) Equipmentent market is projected to grow due to the rising demand for functional and effective coating solutions. They are used to improve the performance, durability, and aesthetics of various products. The equipment allows for coating deposition with specific and desired properties such as wear resistance, corrosion resistance, thermal insulation, and optical properties. Industries like automotive, aerospace, energy, and healthcare have a high demand for efficient coating solutions and are driving the demand for CVD equipment.

Additionally, the growing expansion in the solar energy sector is expected to assist in raising the use of CVD devices and equipment since it plays a crucial role in the production of thin-film solar cells, such as amorphous silicon, cadmium telluride, and copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS). As the world is shifting its focus toward renewable sources of energy, CVD equipment is likely to be used at higher levels. Furthermore, ongoing research & development (R&D) activities are crucial to the industry as investments in materials science and surface engineering are growing around the world.

However, the global chemical vapor deposition equipment industry deals with certain growth restrictions. One of the primary causes revolves around process limitations. Despite the CVD process being versatile, there are great restrictions in terms of the materials that can be deposited and the deposition rates achievable. There are certain materials that are ill-suited for the process. Additionally, users are showing growing concerns over the use of precursor gasses that are considered toxic, reactive, or hazardous. It is essential to have a proper handling, storage, and disposal process in place when dealing with the process.

The emerging use of nanotechnology could provide growth opportunities while the technological complexity could challenge market expansion.

Report Scope

Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) Equipmentent market is segmented based on technology, application, and region.

Based on technology, the global market segments are plasma-assisted and thermal. The chemical vapor deposition equipment industry witnessed the highest growth in the plasma-assisted segment in 2022. The technology is also known as plasma-enhanced CVD (PECVD) and it involves the use of plasma to optimize CVD processes. Plasma is created by energizing a gas using an electrical discharge. It leads to the formation of reactive species that assist in the deposition of thin films. The technology offers several benefits such as lower deposition temperatures, improved film quality, enhanced step coverage, and the ability to deposit a wide range of materials. Thermal CVD is also known as traditional CVD or LPCVD and relies on high temperatures to start and drive the chemical reactions for deposition. The temperature range in this process lies between 500°C to 1200°C.

Based on application, the global chemical vapor deposition equipment market is divided into cutting tools, electronics, solar panels, medical devices, and others. The highest growth was observed in the electronic segment where the equipment is crucial for the fabrication of several forms of electronic components and semiconductor devices. The industry relies heavily on CVD equipment for important processes such as deposition, diffusion, epitaxy, and etching. Some of the advantages of using the technology include ensuring uniformity, conformality, and precise control of film properties. It is also used in the production of display panels, LED (light-emitting diode) devices, and other electronic components. A result survey by Statista concluded that an average American has access to around 10 connected devices in their household.

The global Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) Equipment market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Plasma-Assisted

Thermal

By Application

Cutting Tools

Electronics

Solar Panels

Medical Devices

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) Equipment market include -

Applied Materials Inc.

ASM International N.V.

Lam Research Corporation

Tokyo Electron Limited

Veeco Instruments Inc.

AIXTRON SE

CVD Equipment Corporation

ULVAC Technologies Inc.

Plasma-Therm LLC

SENTECH Instruments GmbH

SPTS Technologies (an Orbotech company)

Oxford Instruments plc

Centrotherm AG

Canon Anelva Corporation

Semicore Equipment Inc.

Picosun Group

LPE S.p.A.

Ningbo Deyi High-Technology Development Co. Ltd.

Denton Vacuum LLC

Mustang Vacuum Systems

Soleras Advanced Coatings

EVATEC AG

Hauzer Techno Coating

Angstrom Engineering Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

The chemical vapor deposition equipment market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing application in the semiconductor industry.

Based on technology segmentation, plasma-assisted was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on application segmentation, electronics was the leading application in 2022.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth in the global chemical vapor deposition (CVD) equipment market primarily due to the presence of crucial end-user verticals in the regions of India, Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and others. These regions are some of the dominant nations in terms of the semiconductor industry. Taiwan is a noted supplier of advanced and efficient semiconductors across the globe and China is investing heavily in its manufacturing process to ensure its emergence as the next global power.

North America is expected to lead with significant revenue aided by the existence of advanced research facilities and technological advancements. The presence of key market players, research institutions, and semiconductor fabrication facilities drives the demand for CVD equipment in this region. Growth in Europe is projected to be driven by the high demand in the automotive sector.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In August 2021, CVD Equipment Corporation signed a production contract with a US-based electric vehicle battery material manufacturer. The production order is worth USD 1.7 million and will require CVD to supply nanomaterials for EV energy storage

In June 2021, Element Six was awarded the 2021 Prism Award for DNV-B1, its chemical vapor deposition (CVD) quantum-grade diamond

