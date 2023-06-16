Submit Release
Voting Results from Constellium’s 2023 Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM)  (“Constellium” or the “Company”)  announced that the voting results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders have been published on the Company’s website (https://www.constellium.com/investors/shareholder-meetings).

The Annual General Meeting resolved inter alia to re-appoint Mr. Jean-Marc Germain, Mr. Michiel Brandjes, and Mr. John Ormerod to the Company’s Board of Directors for a term of three years.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €8.1 billion of revenue in 2022.

Jason Hershiser – Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (443) 988-0600
investor-relations@constellium.com 		Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications
Phone: +1 443 420 7860
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com


Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


