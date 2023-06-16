Actelis Networks Launches Nine New High Performance 10Gbps Fiber Optic Product Series Adding to its GigaLine Product Family of Cyber-Hardened, Rapid Deployment Offering

Company Greatly Enhances Its Solutions Portfolio for Larger Networks with More Fiber Optics

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”) a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for wide area IoT applications, today announced the launch of a new line of advanced, software managed, temperature and cyber-hardened, layer 2 and layer 3 fiber optic switching devices . This release will enable Actelis to deliver a much broader selection of solutions for large and small networks, at higher speeds, in support of hybrid-fiber-copper networks that contain a larger part of fiber. The launch includes the following product series:



GL5010

GL5020

GL5030

GL5060

GL5070

GL5080

GL6010

GL6030

GL6040X



“While our customers are seeking cyber-safe, rapid deployment solutions for their networking needs in large IoT projects, they also need a higher variety of features and capabilities for faster and ever-expanding networks. This is what our existing and newly launched GigaLine products are offering,” said Tuvia Barlev, chairman and CEO of Actelis. “Network operators have come to trust Actelis because of our high product reliability, quality and resilience and we are very confident that they will be extremely pleased with our new GigaLine series of fiber products.”

This major release of nine new GigaLine product families and more than 40 product models, is comprised of 10Gbps layer 2 and layer 3 switches and aggregation devices, offering a wide range of features and benefits, and is a follow up on the previous releases of Actelis’ GigaLine product offerings for copper, coax and hybrid-fiber-copper networking products.

Through this significant expansion of Actelis’ product portfolio , the company is better able to meet the networking demands of IoT network operators that already have fiber installed in larger parts of their network. The launch complements Actelis’ existing portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper rapid deployment networking devices, offering clients one robust end-to-end solution that covers all types of physical infrastructure, both existing and new. IoT operators will benefit from having their various network segments under one umbrella, covering intelligent software management, rapid deployment in difficult-to-reach areas utilizing Actelis’ unique ability to drive Gigabit-grade connectivity over existing copper and coax, and network cyber-hardening – all while benefiting from major cost savings.

The new GigaLine products are software managed devices designed for a variety of mission critical applications including Smart City, Intelligent Transportation, Rail, Utilities, Military, and more, where reliability and security are paramount. The new GigaLine products operate in a wide temperature range from very cold to hot environments, support high density of ports and functions to fit in smaller spaces, and incorporate multiple levels of security.

The GigaLine product families can be remotely managed by Actelis’ MetaAssist EMS intelligent software solution, giving operators the ability to quickly scale their networks, save installation time in the field, accelerate ‘time to service’ and increase service availability, while reducing operational expenses and complexity.

Both DIN Rail (typically designed for traffic cabinets) and rack mount (designed for commercial rack installation) form factors are available in Actelis’ new fiber optic product line. Rack mount options include for example the GL6040 product line offering the highest port density, and feature 36 1G ports, four 10G interfaces, and Layer 3 switching capabilities. Another rack mount example is the feature rich GL6010 product line which offers the most Power over Ethernet (PoE) capabilities, utilizing all 24 of its 1G interfaces to deliver power to IoT devices (such as cameras and sensors) over its networking lines, and also includes an additional four 10G interfaces, and Layer 3 switching capabilities.

DIN Rail options include for example the 12 port GL5020 featuring four 10G interfaces along with POE++ (90W of power to each IoT device), and the high density GL5060 featuring Layer 3 capabilities, 20 ports, 10G capacity, and Power over Ethernet.

To learn more about Actelis’ new fiber product portfolio, visit: https://actelis.com/actelis-fiber-solutions-portfolio/ .

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Sean Renn

Global VP Marketing & Communications

srenn@actelis.com