Catholic teachers recognize talented young authors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty-five students in publicly funded Catholic schools across Ontario, from Kindergarten through Grade 12, have been recognized by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) for excellence in writing. The Young Authors Awards/Prix jeunes écrivains acknowledge English and French writing in categories ranging from poetry and short stories, to plays and non-fiction. 

“The Young Authors Awards/Prix jeunes écrivains are a celebration of the exceptional spirit and accomplishments of students and teachers in Ontario’s publicly funded Catholic schools, showcasing the high caliber of writing and critical thinking happening in our classrooms,” says OECTA President Barb Dobrowolski.

“The diversity of topics, perspectives, and styles are amazing to read, and speak to the skills and values that Catholic teachers strive to nurture in our students. The quality of work is especially impressive given the difficulties that students, teachers, and education workers have endured throughout this school year.”

This year’s winners were selected from the 260 entries elevated for consideration at the provincial level, out of the thousands of entries from students that participate locally. This year marks the 38th year in which Catholic teachers have supported and celebrated student writing and achievement through the Young Authors Awards/Prix jeunes écrivains.

Some of the winning entries for 2023 include:

The Toxic Ocean – a poem about the environmental devastation being wrought by the growing garbage patch in the Pacific Ocean.

Should Our School Have a Gender-neutral Washroom? – an insightful essay about why gender-neutral washrooms in schools can help make all students feel safer.

Getting Stuck as a Spy Was NOT in the Script!!! – a play where not everything is as it seems – or is it?

Les phases de la lune – a tribute to the moon, our underappreciated light in the night sky.

The complete list of the 2023 winners and a booklet with all of the winning entries is available HERE.

- 30 -

OECTA represents the 45,000 passionate and qualified teachers in Ontario’s publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.


Michelle Despault
Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association
416-925-2493 x 412
m.despault@catholicteachers.ca

