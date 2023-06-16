$5 Million Renovation Project at Clavet Composite School Complete

CANADA, June 16 - Released on June 15, 2023

Students and staff in Clavet are celebrating the completion of renovations and additions to their Kindergarten to Grade 12 school, thanks to a $5 million investment from the Government of Saskatchewan.

"Our government is proud to invest in upgrading and expanding Clavet Composite School in the heart of this great Saskatchewan community," Justice Minister and Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota MLA Bronwyn Eyre said on behalf of Education Minister Dustin Duncan. "The upgrades will provide students and staff with a modern, accessible facility that will support their academic and personal growth for years to come."

This $5 million renovation project at Clavet Composite School includes:

renovations to the front entrance;

a new washroom on the second floor and renovations to two existing washrooms;

addition of a lift for access to the second floor;

upgrading the main floor and second floor commons area;

renovated administration area;

new restructuring to the centre area of the school, including lifting the roof for the second storey mezzanine;

creation of collaboration space and new Special Education Resource Teacher space for both the middle years area and the elementary wing;

a new fitness room on the second floor;

new ceiling and lighting for all elementary classrooms;

a new HVAC system for the high school and new additions; and

moving relocatable classrooms from other schools in the Division to Clavet to support growth.

"On behalf of the Prairie Spirit Board of Education and local Trustee Dawne Badrock, I would like to thank the Government of Saskatchewan for dedicating resources to the extensive renovation project at Clavet Composite School," Prairie Spirit School Division Board Chair Bernie Howe said. "This project demonstrates our shared commitment to a safe, inclusive, and functional learning environment for the students in this dynamic and growing school community. Along with the Clavet Composite School community, we are excited to celebrate the completion of this project."

In June 2020, the Government of Saskatchewan announced $25.9 million in stimulus maintenance funding to upgrade mechanical and structural components in 15 schools across the province. This investment was part of the government's $7.5 billion capital plan to build a strong Saskatchewan and stimulate Saskatchewan's economy after the pandemic. With the completion of the renovation project at Clavet Composite School, all 15 stimulus maintenance projects funded by this $25.9 million investment are on schedule to be complete by the end of the summer.

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.4 billion toward school infrastructure projects. These projects include 60 new schools and 30 major renovation projects with an additional five projects approved through the Minor Capital Renewal Program.

