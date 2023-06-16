Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,655 in the last 365 days.

Global Hydrometallurgy Recycling Market Size & Trends

Umicore, Glencore International AG, Retriev Technologies Inc., International Metals Reclamation Company, LLC (INMETCO), American Manganese Inc., Li-Cycle Corp., Neometals Ltd., Recupyl SAS, Tes-Amm Singapore Pte. Ltd., and Fortum OYJ among others, are some of the key players in the global hydrometallurgy recycling market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Hydrometallurgy Recycling Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The growth of the Hydrometallurgy Recycling Market is propelled by escalating environmental regulations and the imperative for sustainable resource management. The surge in electronic waste and spent batteries stimulates the demand for effective recycling approaches. Furthermore, the market is driven by advancements in hydrometallurgical technologies, which enhance the efficiency and efficacy of metal extraction and recovery processes, contributing to overall market expansion.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Hydrometallurgy Recycling Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the battery chemistry outlook, the lithium-nickel manganese cobalt segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global hydrometallurgy recycling market from 2023 to 2028.
  • As per the end-user outlook, the automotive segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global hydrometallurgy recycling market from 2023 to 2028.
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.
  • North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
  • Umicore, Glencore International AG, Retriev Technologies Inc., International Metals Reclamation Company, LLC (INMETCO), American Manganese Inc., Li-Cycle Corp., Neometals Ltd., Recupyl SAS, Tes-Amm Singapore Pte. Ltd., and Fortum OYJ among others, are some of the key players in the global hydrometallurgy recycling market.

Request for a sample copy of the report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/hydrometallurgy-recycling-market-4024

Battery Chemistry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt
  • Lithium-iron Phosphate
  • Lithium-manganese Oxide
  • Lithium-titanate Oxide
  • Lithium-nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Automotive
  • Industrial
  • Power
  • Marine

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Hydrometallurgy Recycling Market Size & Trends

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more