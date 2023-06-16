Global Hydrometallurgy Recycling Market Size & Trends

Umicore, Glencore International AG, Retriev Technologies Inc., International Metals Reclamation Company, LLC (INMETCO), American Manganese Inc., Li-Cycle Corp., Neometals Ltd., Recupyl SAS, Tes-Amm Singapore Pte. Ltd., and Fortum OYJ among others, are some of the key players in the global hydrometallurgy recycling market.

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Hydrometallurgy Recycling Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The growth of the Hydrometallurgy Recycling Market is propelled by escalating environmental regulations and the imperative for sustainable resource management. The surge in electronic waste and spent batteries stimulates the demand for effective recycling approaches. Furthermore, the market is driven by advancements in hydrometallurgical technologies, which enhance the efficiency and efficacy of metal extraction and recovery processes, contributing to overall market expansion.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Hydrometallurgy Recycling Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the battery chemistry outlook, the lithium-nickel manganese cobalt segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global hydrometallurgy recycling market from 2023 to 2028.

As per the end-user outlook, the automotive segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global hydrometallurgy recycling market from 2023 to 2028.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.

North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Battery Chemistry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium-iron Phosphate

Lithium-manganese Oxide

Lithium-titanate Oxide

Lithium-nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide





End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Automotive

Industrial

Power

Marine

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

