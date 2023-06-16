Global Digital Agricultural Services Market Size & Trends

Deere & Company, Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, IBM, BASF SE, Aegis Softtech, CNH Industrial N.V., AGCO Corporation, CropX inc., and Cisco Systems Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the global digital agricultural services market.

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Digital Agricultural Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The global digital agricultural services market is propelled by factors such as population growth, rising food demand, sustainability requirements, accessible technology, government support, and the integration of emerging technologies like AI and IoT. These drivers contribute to improved productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in the agriculture sector.

147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages

Key Market Insights

As per the service type outlook, the digital advisory segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital agricultural services market from 2023 to 2028.

As per the service tool outlook, the mobile technologies segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital agricultural services market from 2023 to 2028.

As per the application outlook, the urban segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital agricultural services market from 2023 to 2028.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.

North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Service Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Digital Advisory

Digital Procurement

Agri E-Commerce

Agri Digital Financial Service

Smart Farming

Others

Service Tools Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Mobile Technologies

Artificial Intelligence

Remote-Sensing Tools

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Urban

Rural

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





