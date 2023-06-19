Food Starch Market Expected to Progress at $29.1 billion by 2026

The growth of the global food starch market is expected to be driven by expansion of the food processing and food service industries.

Consumers are shifting their preference from regular staple food to enhanced food products, which foster the demand for starch in the food & beverages industry.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 $𝟏𝟖.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐𝟗.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔. Increase in demand for high-quality food & beverages in terms of taste and nutritional content has been witnessed all across the globe. Consumers are shifting their preference from regular staple food to enhanced food products, which foster the demand for starch in the food & beverages industry.

Based on type, the sweeteners segment contributed to the largest market share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global food starch market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position by 2026. This is due to ability to maintain color, add texture, improve flavor, and maintain stability in different foods and beverages products. However, the modified starch segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, owing to improvement in gloss and appearance of food products and reduction in overall production cost.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Some of the key players in the food starch market analysis includes

ADM

Cargill

Ingredion

Tate and Lyle

BENEO

Roquette Frères

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

SPAC Starch Products (India) Limited

Sonish Starch Technology Co., Ltd., and Nutrend Biotech Co., Ltd.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share of the global food starch market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to the expansion strategies adopted by various food & beverages companies in the region, cooperation from the regional governments, and rapid industrialization. North America held the second-highest share in terms of revenue with more than one-fourth of the total share in 2018, and will maintain its position by 2026.

Recent years have seen transition in food consuming habits of the population around the world. People are now becoming concern about the type of food they are consuming along with monitoring calorie and other vital nutrients. Starch is a high-calorie food product. Furthermore, essential nutrients such as protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals are missing from starches. In addition, starch breaks down into glucose, which is expected to increase sugar levels. A study by the Princeton University revealed that laboratory rats that consumed High-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) gained substantially more weight than rats fed table sugar. Such negative health effects of starch and its derivatives negatively impact the overall market expansion.

Based on raw material, the maize segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global food starch market, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to extensive use in packaged food & food processing industry and economical benefits in comparison to other modifier agents. However, the wheat segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Maize segment was the highest contributor to the global food starch market, with $13.2 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $19.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

In 2018, by end user, the business to business segment accounted for about 82% of the global food starch market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.6%. However, this segment is expected to lose market share to business to consumer segment.

In 2018, depending on type, the sweetener segment led in terms of market share, however, the modified starch segment is expected to garner market share in the estimated forecast.

Asia-Pacific dominates food starch the market, in terms of share, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Owing to versatile properties, starch find its application in the food industry. For instance, starch acts as a thickening & emulsifying agent and a texturant. Moreover, it used in gelling, stabilizing, and adhesion. Furthermore, it has rheology modifying property, which has resulted in its widespread adoption, thereby boosting the growth of the global food starch industry.

