DATAFORT Launches NewsGuru: AI-Driven News Writing & Post Service to Empower SMBs Worldwide

DATAFORT is proud to announce the launch of NewsGuru, a generative AI service that delivers tailored news posts for websites to engage audiences & improve SEO.

NewsGuru will help companies thrive by positioning them highly in organic searches.” — Marcie D. Terman, DATAFORT COO

LONDON, UK, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DATAFORT, the UK-based technology innovator, is proud to announce the launch of its suite of groundbreaking generative AI services designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These innovative services use new technologies and aim to level the playing field by providing enterprise-grade capabilities to SMBs.

The flagship service in this suite of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products is NewsGuru. Powered by artificial intelligence, NewsGuru revolutionizes website communication strategies by delivering tailored news articles for publication on websites and social media channels. By offering unique and relevant content on a daily basis, NewsGuru enhances organic search rankings and provides valuable information to engage and expand the website's audience.

Delivering Consistent and Contextually Aligned Content in Your Website's Voice

NewsGuru utilizes advanced algorithms to analyze thousands of news feeds, identifying information that resonates with a website's target audience. Leveraging this data, NewsGuru generates customized content that aligns seamlessly with the website's unique style and tone. The service then automatically creates the post, allowing webmasters to choose whether to publish it immediately or save it as a draft for future release. Additionally, NewsGuru enables the distribution of information across associated social networks, maximizing its reach and impact.

What sets NewsGuru apart is its exceptional affordability. Previously, such a service would have incurred substantial costs, but NewsGuru offers 60 original posts per month at a remarkably low price of less than $10 per month. This cost-efficient solution not only saves valuable time but also enhances the SEO for a company or organization.

About DATAFORT:

DATAFORT is a leading technology innovator specializing in AI-driven solutions for businesses. Committed to empowering SMBs, DATAFORT develops cutting-edge services that enhance efficiency, relevance, and overall success in the digital world.