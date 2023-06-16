Latex Powder Market Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2023–2027

Reports And Data

Latex Powder Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Latex Powder is an organic polymer powder that flows freely. It is created by spray drying various monomers like vinyl acetate, acrylate, ethylene, and styrene-butadiene. The report also explores how the market size of latex powder will expand across different market segments during the forecast period.

The global demand for re-dispersible polymer is on the rise, particularly in the construction industry, owing to its numerous advantages. These benefits include enhanced strength development of mortar, improved water retention and workability, increased impact and abrasion resistance, as well as higher flexural strength and flexibility.

Among various industries, the construction sector holds the largest share in the latex powder market. It serves as the primary end-user industry worldwide, finding applications in ceramic tile adhesives, concrete repair mortars, joint fillers, thermal insulating adhesives, decorative plasters or renders, wallpaper adhesives, self-leveling mortars, sealing slurries, and more.

The market is driven by factors such as the growing automotive industry, increased preference for processed food, and improved standards of living. Latex products are utilized in various industries, including foodservice, medicine, dental care, and many others.

Latex Powder Market: Competitive Landscape

• Wacker

• Akzo Nobel

• DCC

• SANWEI

• BASF

• Shandong Xindadi

• Xinjiang Huitong

• Dow

• VINAVIL

• Hexion

• Ashland

• Wanwei

• Henan Tiansheng Chem

• Xinjiang Su Nok

• Mizuda Bioscience

• Shandong Micron

Factors Driving the Latex Powder Market

Several factors are driving the growth and development of the latex powder market. These factors include:

1. Increasing Demand in the Construction Industry: The construction industry is a major driver of the latex powder market. The use of latex powder in applications such as ceramic tile adhesives, concrete repair mortars, joint fillers, thermal insulating adhesives, decorative plasters or renders, wallpaper adhesives, self-leveling mortars, and sealing slurries is driving the market's expansion.

2. Advantages in the Construction Sector: Latex powder offers several benefits in the construction sector, such as strong strength development of mortar, improved water retention and workability, enhanced impact and abrasion resistance, as well as higher flexural strength and flexibility. These advantages contribute to the increasing demand for latex powder in construction projects.

3. Growth in the Automotive Industry: The latex powder market is also influenced by the growth of the automotive industry. Latex products find applications in this sector, contributing to the overall demand for latex powder.

4. Preference for Processed Food: The increasing preference for processed food products is another driving factor for the latex powder market. Latex products are utilized in the foodservice industry, further boosting the demand for latex powder.

5. Improved Standards of Living: As living standards improve, the demand for various consumer goods and products increases. Latex powder finds applications in a wide range of industries, including medicine, dental care, and other sectors, contributing to the market's growth.

These driving factors collectively propel the expansion of the latex powder market, creating opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers in the industry.

Latex Powder Market: Segmentation

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• VAE Type

• VAE-Veo Va Type

• Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

• Construction and Tile Adhesives

• Putty Powder

• Dry-mix Mortars

• Self-leveling Flooring Compounds

• Caulks

• Others

Regional Analysis covers

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

