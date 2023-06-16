Screen Protective Film Market Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

increasing concerns among people over safety of smartphones is expected to positively affect the demand over the forecast period.

One such product is screen protector, which is a protective layer on the screen that protects mobile phone from scratches and fall-related damage. ” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A large number of individuals worldwide are now utilizing smartphones. This surge in usage has resulted in the development of various supplementary products aimed at improving the overall functionality of these devices. One such product is a screen protector, which acts as a safeguarding layer for the screen, shielding the mobile phone from scratches and damage caused by falls. It consists of a protective film that is applied to the screen of a phone or tablet to prevent wear and contamination on the surface. With the proliferation of advanced smartphones, their usage has become widespread globally.

In 2020, the global market for screen protective films demonstrated considerable strength, and it is expected to maintain a steady growth rate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing concerns among individuals regarding the safety of their smartphones, which is anticipated to have a positive impact on the demand for screen protective films.

Screen Protective Film Market Segments:

In our report, the global Screen Protective Film Market is analyzed based on three key segmentation factors: product type, end use, and region.

1. Product Type Outlook: The market is divided into two main categories based on product types, namely: a) Tempered Glass: This segment comprises screen protectors made of tempered glass material, known for its high durability and resistance to scratches and impact. b) PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate): This segment includes screen protectors made of PET material, which offers a flexible and lightweight option for protecting screens.

2. End Use Outlook: The market is further segmented based on the end-use applications of screen protective films. The two main categories under this outlook are: a) Mobile Phones: This segment focuses on screen protectors designed specifically for mobile phones, catering to the widespread use of smartphones across the globe. b) Tablets: This segment includes screen protectors tailored for tablets, offering protection to the larger screens found in tablet devices.

3. Region Outlook: The market is analyzed across various regions to provide a comprehensive view of its global presence. The regions covered in the report include: a) North America: This region is further segmented into the United States, Canada, and Mexico, considering the significant market presence and adoption of smartphones and tablets. b) Europe: The European market is segmented into Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux countries (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg), and the rest of Europe. c) Asia Pacific: This region includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific, reflecting the high population and growing demand for smartphones and tablets in these countries. d) Latin America: Brazil and the rest of Latin America are considered in this segment, accounting for the increasing adoption of mobile devices in the region. e) Middle East & Africa: This region covers Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa, capturing the emerging market trends in the mobile device industry.

By analyzing these segments, our report provides valuable insights into the global Screen Protective Film Market, including market size, revenue projections, and growth opportunities across different product types, end-use applications, and geographical regions.

Screen Protective Film Market Strategic Developments:

• In 2019, 3M to acquire Acelity for USD 6.7 Billion.

• In 2019, ZAGG Inc acquired Halo.

Screen Protective Film Market Competitive landscape:

In our report, we have profiled several major companies operating in the Screen Protective Film Market. These companies play a significant role in the industry and contribute to its growth and development. The key companies featured in our report include:

1. 3M: 3M is a well-established multinational conglomerate that produces a wide range of products, including screen protective films. The company is known for its innovative solutions and high-quality materials.

2. Air-J: Air-J is a reputable manufacturer of screen protectors, offering a diverse range of products designed to protect mobile phone and tablet screens from scratches and impact.

3. Amplim: Amplim is a recognized brand in the screen protection industry, known for its durable and reliable screen protective films. The company focuses on delivering superior protection for a variety of devices.

4. BELKIN: BELKIN is a leading technology company that offers a comprehensive range of electronic accessories, including screen protectors. Their products are designed to provide optimal protection and functionality.

5. Benks: Benks is a prominent player in the screen protective film market, providing high-quality screen protectors for smartphones and tablets. The company's products are known for their precision fit and excellent clarity.

6. BodyGuardz: BodyGuardz specializes in manufacturing advanced screen protection solutions for various electronic devices. The company offers a range of screen protectors that provide exceptional impact resistance and clarity.

7. Capdase: Capdase is a well-known brand in the mobile accessories industry, offering a diverse portfolio of products, including screen protective films.

Their screen protectors are designed to provide reliable protection without compromising touch sensitivity.

