Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market Growth, Key Players Analysis on Presents and Future Statistics till 2028

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals market is exhibited significant strength in 2020 and is projected to experience consistent revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Key drivers of this market expansion include the increasing utilization of inorganic zinc chemicals in various sectors such as agriculture and animal husbandry, food and pharmaceuticals, rubber and tires, ceramics and glass, as well as the chemical industry.

The demand for inorganic zinc chemicals from the pharmaceutical sector, where they are utilized in lotions and the treatment of skin disorders, is expected to drive the global market for inorganic zinc chemicals. Moreover, zinc chloride batteries possess a capacity that is nearly 50% higher than carbon-zinc batteries, are less prone to leakage, and can deliver greater current, all of which are anticipated to contribute to the overall growth of the global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market.

Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market Segments:

In our comprehensive report, the global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market is segmented based on product type, application, and region.

In terms of product type, the market is categorized into three main segments: Zinc Oxide, Zinc Chloride, and Zinc Sulphate. These segments are analyzed based on their revenue in USD Billion for the period of 2018-2028.

Regarding the application outlook, the market is further divided into various sectors. The segments include Automotive, Food, Construction Materials, Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The revenue generated by each application segment is measured in USD Billion for the period of 2018-2028.

Geographically, the market is segmented into different regions. The regions covered are North America (including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (including Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, and the rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (including Brazil and the rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (including Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East & Africa). The revenue in USD Billion for each region is analyzed for the period of 2018-2028.

By utilizing this detailed segmentation, our report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market, enabling a better understanding of the market dynamics and opportunities in each segment and region.

Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market Competitive landscape:

The report profiles several major companies operating in the global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market. These companies have been analyzed based on their presence, product portfolio, market share, and recent developments. The key players include:

RUBAMIN: RUBAMIN is a prominent player in the inorganic zinc chemicals market. The company offers a wide range of products and is known for its high-quality zinc oxide and zinc sulfate.

Zinc Oxide LLC: Zinc Oxide LLC is a leading manufacturer of zinc oxide, catering to various industries such as rubber, ceramics, coatings, and pharmaceuticals. The company is known for its advanced manufacturing processes and product innovation.

Hakusuitech Co., Ltd.: Hakusuitech Co., Ltd. specializes in the production of inorganic zinc chemicals, including zinc oxide and zinc chloride. The company has a strong presence in the Asia Pacific region and serves diverse applications such as electronics, textiles, and chemicals.

Zinchem: Zinchem is a well-established manufacturer and supplier of zinc oxide, zinc sulfate, and other inorganic zinc chemicals. The company serves industries such as agriculture, mining, and paint coatings, offering customized solutions to its customers.

Votorantim Group: Votorantim Group is a global conglomerate that operates in various sectors, including the production of inorganic zinc chemicals. The company offers a wide range of products, including zinc oxide and zinc sulfate, and has a strong market presence worldwide.

BrüggemannGruppe: BrüggemannGruppe is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals, including inorganic zinc chemicals. The company's product portfolio includes zinc chloride, zinc ammonium chloride, and other zinc-based compounds used in diverse applications such as batteries, textiles, and water treatment.

Horsehead Holding LLC: Horsehead Holding LLC is a major player in the inorganic zinc chemicals market, specializing in the production of zinc oxide and zinc dust. The company serves industries such as rubber, ceramics, and chemicals, providing high-quality products to its customers.

TOHO ZINC CO., LTD.: TOHO ZINC CO., LTD. is a renowned manufacturer of inorganic zinc chemicals, offering a wide range of products such as zinc oxide, zinc chloride, and zinc sulfate. The company serves various industries, including automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

