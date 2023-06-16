Die Bonder Equipment Market Research on Growth Opportunities and Future Outlook Analysis to 2028

Reports And Data

rising demand for high-quality semiconductor ICs for wireless applications are expected to support market growth going ahead.

Die Bonder Equipment revenue growth is attributed to rising demand for small electronic components and increasing implementation of stacked die technology in Internet of Things (IoT) devices” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global die bonder equipment market is exhibited substantial strength in 2020 and is projected to maintain a steady growth rate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth in market revenue can be attributed to the increasing demand for small electronic components and the widespread adoption of stacked die technology in Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, factors such as the growing complexity of semiconductor IC designs and the rising need for high-quality semiconductor ICs for wireless applications are expected to contribute to the expansion of the market in the future.

Die bonder equipment, also known as die attaching equipment, is a type of semiconductor packaging and assembly equipment used to affix a chip to a package or substrate. Consequently, die bonder equipment finds extensive application in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Die attaching equipment primarily performs the task of picking die from a wafer or a waffle tray and connecting it to the substrate. Various methods, such as epoxy, eutectic, soft solder, and flip chip, are employed to attach the die to the substrate. The most common method of die bonding involves using a pin to push the desired die away from the tape. Various processes, including eutectic bonding, soldering, adhesive bonding, and glass/silver-glass bonding, are utilized in the die bonding process.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/306

Die Bonder Equipment Market Segments:

The global die bonder equipment market can be segmented based on product type, end-use, and region.

In terms of product type, the market is categorized into three segments: manual die bonder equipment, semi-automatic die bonder equipment, and fully automatic die bonder equipment. These segments represent different levels of automation in the die bonding process.

When considering the end-use of die bonder equipment, two main categories are identified: IDMs (Integrated Device Manufacturers) and OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test). IDMs refer to companies that design, manufacture, and sell their own integrated circuits, while OSAT companies specialize in providing assembly and testing services for semiconductor products.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across several regions. In North America, the market includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Europe encompasses countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, and the rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific region comprises China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America includes Brazil and the rest of Latin America. Lastly, the Middle East & Africa region consists of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East & Africa.

By segmenting the market in this way, we can gain a comprehensive understanding of the different product types, end-uses, and regional dynamics within the global die bonder equipment market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/306

Die Bonder Equipment Market Strategic Developments:

In 2018, ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. acquired AMICRA Micro technologies GmbH (Germany) to enter flip chip and die bonder equipment market.

In 2019, ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. opened its new R&D center in Hong Kong to increase its business in the region as well as strengthen its position in the market.

Die Bonder Equipment Market Competitive landscape:

In this report, several major companies operating in the die bonder equipment market are profiled. These companies play a significant role in shaping the industry and driving its growth. Here are the key companies profiled:

Besi: Besi is a prominent player in the die bonder equipment market. The company offers advanced solutions for semiconductor assembly and packaging. They provide a range of die bonder equipment catering to different customer needs.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (ASMPT): ASMPT is a leading supplier of equipment and solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries. Their die bonder equipment is known for its precision and reliability, contributing to efficient and high-quality chip bonding processes.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.: Kulicke & Soffa Industries is recognized for its innovative die bonding solutions. Their equipment is designed to deliver excellent performance and accuracy in various semiconductor applications.

Tresky AG: Tresky AG specializes in the development and manufacturing of die bonding and flip chip bonder systems. They provide advanced equipment that meets the demanding requirements of the semiconductor industry.

SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORPORATION: SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORPORATION offers a comprehensive portfolio of die bonder equipment. Their solutions are designed to ensure precise and efficient die attachment processes, contributing to the overall productivity of semiconductor manufacturing.

West·Bond, Inc.: West·Bond is a trusted name in the die bonder equipment market. The company provides versatile and reliable die bonding systems that cater to various semiconductor packaging requirements.

Panasonic Corporation: Panasonic Corporation offers a wide range of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, including die bonder solutions. Their equipment combines advanced technology and industry expertise to deliver high-performance and reliable bonding processes.

MRSI Systems: MRSI Systems specializes in the development of die bonding and advanced packaging solutions. Their equipment is known for its precision, speed, and flexibility, enabling efficient and accurate chip bonding.

SHINKAWA LTD.: SHINKAWA LTD. is a global leader in providing semiconductor assembly equipment, including die bonder solutions. Their equipment offers advanced features and functionalities to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

Palomar Technologies: Palomar Technologies offers innovative die bonder equipment for high-precision assembly and packaging. Their solutions are designed to enhance productivity, yield, and reliability in semiconductor manufacturing processes.

These companies represent a diverse range of expertise and technological capabilities in the die bonder equipment market. Their contributions and innovations play a crucial role in driving the growth and development of the industry.

Browse More Reports:

mechanical-electrical-plumbing-market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mechanical-electrical-plumbing-market

3d-printing-packaging-market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/3d-printing-packaging-market

nanotechnology-packaging-market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nanotechnology-packaging-market

molluscicides-market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/molluscicides-market

3d-food-printers-market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/3d-food-printers-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.