ROLEX TESTIMONEE IGA SWIATEK CROWNED THE CHAMPION OF CLAY WITH THIRD ROLAND-GARROS TITLE
PARIS, FRANCE, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After two weeks of thrilling tennis, 22-year-old Rolex Testimonee Iga Świątek produced a resilient performance to defend her Roland-Garros crown at the second Grand Slam® tournament of the year, securing her third Roland-Garros title.
As the sole Grand Slam event held on clay, Roland-Garros is often regarded as the most physically demanding in the tennis calendar. The surface requires players to be in peak physical condition to shine on the ochre courts of the Porte d’Auteuil in western Paris, where the slow playing surface and high bounce produce long rallies and extended time on court.
This year’s edition was no exception. Rolex’s special relationship with Roland-Garros as Premium Partner and Official Timekeeper was inaugurated in 2019 and further cemented the Swiss watchmaker’s presence at the heart of the game with the support of all four Grand Slam tournaments. As part of the pivotal partnerships in sport, the brand helps to foster the development of tennis by strengthening its commitment to young talent and the most iconic athletes whose exceptional feats have brought glamour and greatness to the game.
The 127th edition of Roland-Garros pitted World No. 1 Iga Świątek as the favourite and she fearlessly lived up to the expectations, dropping just nine games in her first four matches before she faced fellow Testimonee Coco Gauff in a repeat match of the 2022 final. The Pole displayed all the power and consistency to the stylish and passionate Parisian crowd that has made her such a force on clay since she claimed her first Roland-Garros title as a 19-year-old in 2020.
The statement “Victory belongs to the most tenacious” is stenciled onto the inside of the stands on Court Philippe-Chatrier, the premier court at the Stade Roland-Garros. Unusually for top global sports arenas, and tennis stadia in particular, Roland Garros was not a former tennis champion. Roland Garros was a French businessman, an aviator, a World War I pilot, an inventor, a skilled pianist, a pioneer, a hero. It was one of the heads of the new tennis stadium project being built in the late 1920’s who made sure that the stadium would be named Stade Roland-Garros in honor of his friend and fallen hero.
It was not until the final where Świątek’s dominance was challenged. In a near three-hour battle, Świątek took the opening set with consummate ease before her opponent fought back to force a deciding set. With fortitude and composure, it was Świątek who showed all her tenacity to hold her serve under extreme pressure to take a 5-4 lead before breaking in the next game to claim her fourth Grand Slam title. Once the final ball had been struck, the reality of her achievement sunk in and Świątek ran to celebrate with her family and team, before lifting the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen to the jubilant chanting of her name echoing around the grand stage.
Reflecting on the significance of her achievement, Iga Świątek said: “This Roland-Garros title was certainly tougher in terms of injuries and the pressure, as well as returning as a defending champion. I'm happy that I finished the clay court swing on a high, and this experience has given me self-belief to never doubt my strength again."
This win marks Świątek’s third title in four years at Roland-Garros where her remarkable record stands at 28 games won with just two games lost. Her title defense emulated fellow Rolex Testimonee Justine Henin’s successive Roland-Garros crowns when she captured her third in a row, and fourth in total, 16 years ago.
While glory belonged to Świątek, several other members of the Rolex family delivered strong performances including Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev who both reached the semi-finals of the men’s draw. Alcaraz captivated the lively crowds throughout the fortnight with his unmatched athleticism and perfectly placed drop shots, whilst Zverev displayed his relentless pursuit of excellence with a remarkable run at the tournament one year on from suffering a career threatening injury.
The attention of the tennis world will now turn to the grass court season and The Championships, Wimbledon in July where Testimonees will seek to emulate the success that so many members of the Rolex family before them have achieved. The world’s oldest tennis tournament holds a special place among Rolex’s sporting partnerships, marking the start of its blossoming relationship with tennis over 40 years ago.
