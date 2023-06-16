Adpost Unveils AI-Powered Support Bot, Paving the Way for Upcoming User Customized AI Bot Feature

About

About Adpost – Adpost is a cutting-edge Web3 marketplace that empowers merchants and consumers to buy and sell items using USDT (Tether) on the Polygon Network, with plans to expand its support for other ERC-20 tokens in the future. Harnessing the power of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Adpost delivers a secure, transparent, and efficient e-commerce platform, complete with built-in escrow payments and decentralized reputation management. Founded by a team of industry experts, Adpost is dedicated to transforming the online shopping experience and accelerating the widespread adoption of digital assets in the e-commerce sphere.

