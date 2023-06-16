Snack Pellet Equipment Market to Reach USD 1505.8 Million by 2026, Fueled by Rising Demand for Convenient Snack Products

Reports And Data

Snack Pellet Equipment market was valued at USD 957.5 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1505.8 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8 %.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Snack Pellet Equipment Market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with a valuation of USD 957.5 Million in 2018 and a projected value of USD 1505.8 Million by the year 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Snack pellets, which are convenient and versatile food products, are typically made from a variety of ingredients, including potato and cereals. These pellets come in various shapes and colors, offering consumers a wide range of options.

Snack pellets serve as intermediate products that undergo cooking processes such as hot oil frying or hot air expansion to achieve their final texture and taste. The rising consumption of ready-to-eat and packaged foods has contributed to the increased demand for snack pellets, consequently driving the growth of the snack pellet equipment market. This market comprises different types of equipment, each serving a specific purpose in the production process, such as cooking, drying, frying, and seasoning.

Snack pellet equipment comes in various forms, including 2D, 3D, and laminating machines. 3D snack pellet making machines, in particular, are capable of producing pellets in multiple shapes, adding to the variety and appeal of the final product. To ensure the production of high-quality snack pellets, advanced dryers are utilized for the dehydration process, particularly in the production of potato flakes. Potato flakes are an essential dehydrated ingredient used in the production of snack pellets.

Top Leading Players in Snack Pellet Equipment Market:

Clextral (France), GEA Group (Germany), Buhler AG (Switzerland), N.P. & Company, Inc. (Japan), Kiremko B.V. (Netherlands), JAS Enterprises (India), Grace Food Processing & Packaging Machinery (India), AC Horn Manufacturing (US), Jinan Dayi Extrusion Machinery Co., Ltd (China), Mutchall Engineering Pvt. Ltd (India)

Notable Innovation in Snack Pellet Equipment Market:

1. Automation and Digitization: Automation has revolutionized snack pellet equipment, leading to improved efficiency and productivity. Advanced machinery now incorporates intelligent systems, sensors, and programmable controls to automate various stages of the production process, including mixing, shaping, frying, and packaging. This automation not only enhances productivity but also ensures consistent quality and reduces manual labor requirements.

2. Multifunctional Equipment: Manufacturers are introducing multifunctional snack pellet equipment that can perform multiple processes in a single machine. These innovative machines integrate capabilities such as cooking, shaping, drying, seasoning, and frying, reducing the need for separate equipment and streamlining the production process. This results in cost savings, space optimization, and increased overall efficiency.

3. Enhanced Flexibility and Customization: The snack pellet equipment market has seen advancements that allow for greater flexibility and customization options. Manufacturers are developing equipment that can produce snack pellets in a wide range of shapes, sizes, and textures, catering to diverse consumer preferences. These machines can be easily adjusted to create various products, allowing snack manufacturers to introduce new flavors and designs quickly.

4. Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: With growing environmental concerns, there is a focus on developing energy-efficient and sustainable snack pellet equipment. Innovations in heating and frying technologies aim to reduce energy consumption and minimize the carbon footprint. Additionally, equipment manufacturers are incorporating eco-friendly materials and exploring recycling and waste management solutions to promote sustainability in the industry.

5. Improved Food Safety and Hygiene: The snack pellet equipment market has placed a significant emphasis on enhancing food safety and hygiene standards. Innovations include the use of advanced materials that are easy to clean and maintain, reducing the risk of cross-contamination. Additionally, equipment designs are incorporating features such as automated cleaning systems and sanitary conveyors to ensure compliance with stringent food safety regulations.

Snack Pellet Equipment Market Segmentation:

Product Type (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Potato-Based

• Corn-Based

• Rice-Based

• Tapioca-Based

• Multigrain-Based

• Others

o Cereals

o Legumes

Form Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• 2D

• Tridimensional

• Die-Faced

• Laminated

• Gelatinized

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

