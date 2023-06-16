Sternal Closure Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Sternal Closure Systems Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Sternal Closure Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers sternal closure systems market analysis and every facet of the sternal closure systems market research. As per TBRC’s sternal closure systems market forecast, the sternal closure systems market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.79 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.17% through the forecast period.

A higher prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the sternal closure system market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the sternal closure systems market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Orthofix Holdings Inc., KLS Martin Group, A&E Medical Corporation, Jace Medical LLC., Acute Innovations LLC., Abyrx Inc., Kinamed Incorporated , Idear SRL,, Dispomedica GmbH.

Sternal Closure Systems Market Segments

1) By Product: Closure Devices, Bone Cement

2) By Procedure: Median Sternotomy, Hemisternotomy, Bilateral Thoracosternotomy, Other Procedures

3) By Material: Titanium, Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Stainless Steel, Other Materials

4) By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes, Other End Users

This type of closure system refers to a medical device or method used to close the sternum, which is the bone located in the center of the chest that protects the heart and lungs. These systems are used to close the chest, which may be opened during heart surgeries or open-chest surgeries.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Sternal Closure Systems Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

