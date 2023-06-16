Helicopter Market: Growing at a CAGR of 10.9% : Will Hit 44.85 Billion By 2028 : Says Emergen Research
Increasing demand for helicopters for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and increasing government funding for defense purpose
VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global helicopter market size reached USD 20.17 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.
Recent years have seen a tremendous increase in the helicopter market, which has been fueled by a number of causes including rising military spending, expanding demand for helicopter transportation, and technological developments. Because they can take off and land vertically, hover, and manoeuvre in small places, helicopters are an essential part of both civil and military activities. Their broad use in industries like transportation, emergency medical services, law enforcement, tourism, and offshore operations is partly due to their adaptability.
The growing demand for effective and quick transportation is one of the main factors driving the helicopter industry. By offering point-to-point communication without the need for runways or substantial ground infrastructure, helicopters offer a distinctive advantage. They are frequently utilised for executive transportation since they enable people to avoid traffic and get where they need to go quickly. Helicopters are also frequently used for medical emergencies because they make it possible for medical personnel to get to accident scenes or isolated locations quickly, potentially saving lives.
The development of the helicopter market has also been significantly influenced by technological improvements. To improve the capabilities and safety aspects of helicopters, manufacturers continually invest in R&D. The operational effectiveness and workload on pilots have both significantly increased as a result of the integration of advanced avionics systems, including as navigational aids, digital displays, and autopilot systems. Additionally, the development of lightweight materials, such as composite materials, has resulted in the creation of helicopters with greater cargo capacity and improved fuel efficiency.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
Due to increased defence spending by various nations to improve their border security and purchase cutting-edge weaponry and technologies, the military segment is anticipated to develop significantly in terms of revenue contribution to the market over the forecast period.
In terms of revenue, the aftermarket category is anticipated to expand quickly during the projection period. The requirement for replacement helicopter parts is increasing, which is fueling the segment's expansion.
Due to the substantial presence of key corporations in the region, including Bell Textron Inc., Bristow Group Inc., and Carson Helicopters Inc., among others, North America is anticipated to account for the greatest revenue share in the helicopter market over the forecast period.
Competitive Terrain:
The global Helicopter industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.
Some major companies in the global market report include Airbus Helicopters SAS, Leonardo S.p.A, Bell Textron Inc., The Boeing Company, JSC Russian Helicopters, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Schweizer Aircraft, Bristow Group Inc., Carson Helicopters Inc, and Robinson Helicopter Company.
Emergen Research has segmented helicopter market on the basis of type, components and system, engine, application, weight, point of sale, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Military
SAR
Attack Helicopter
Anti-Submarine Warfare
Transport Helicopter
Civil and Commercial
Component and System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Avionics
Engines
Airframe
Cabin Interiors
Emergency System
Landing Gear System
Aerostructures
Main Rotor System
Engine Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Single Engine
Twin Engine
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Oil and Gas
Defense
Search and Rescue Helicopters
Civil Utility Helicopters
Transport Helicopters
Emergency Medical Service (EMS)
Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Light
Medium
Heavy
Point of Sale Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Aftermarket
OEM
Target Audience of the Global Helicopter Market Report:
Key Market Players
Investors
Venture capitalists
Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises
Third-party knowledge providers
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers
Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector
Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers
Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
