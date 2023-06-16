Helicopter Market: Growing at a CAGR of 10.9% : Will Hit 44.85 Billion By 2028 : Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for helicopters for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and increasing government funding for defense purpose

Helicopter Market Size – USD 20.17 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.9%, Market Trends – Increasing geopolitical volatility across the countries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global helicopter market size reached USD 20.17 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Recent years have seen a tremendous increase in the helicopter market, which has been fueled by a number of causes including rising military spending, expanding demand for helicopter transportation, and technological developments. Because they can take off and land vertically, hover, and manoeuvre in small places, helicopters are an essential part of both civil and military activities. Their broad use in industries like transportation, emergency medical services, law enforcement, tourism, and offshore operations is partly due to their adaptability.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/971

The growing demand for effective and quick transportation is one of the main factors driving the helicopter industry. By offering point-to-point communication without the need for runways or substantial ground infrastructure, helicopters offer a distinctive advantage. They are frequently utilised for executive transportation since they enable people to avoid traffic and get where they need to go quickly. Helicopters are also frequently used for medical emergencies because they make it possible for medical personnel to get to accident scenes or isolated locations quickly, potentially saving lives.

The development of the helicopter market has also been significantly influenced by technological improvements. To improve the capabilities and safety aspects of helicopters, manufacturers continually invest in R&D. The operational effectiveness and workload on pilots have both significantly increased as a result of the integration of advanced avionics systems, including as navigational aids, digital displays, and autopilot systems. Additionally, the development of lightweight materials, such as composite materials, has resulted in the creation of helicopters with greater cargo capacity and improved fuel efficiency.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Due to increased defence spending by various nations to improve their border security and purchase cutting-edge weaponry and technologies, the military segment is anticipated to develop significantly in terms of revenue contribution to the market over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the aftermarket category is anticipated to expand quickly during the projection period. The requirement for replacement helicopter parts is increasing, which is fueling the segment's expansion.

Due to the substantial presence of key corporations in the region, including Bell Textron Inc., Bristow Group Inc., and Carson Helicopters Inc., among others, North America is anticipated to account for the greatest revenue share in the helicopter market over the forecast period.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/971

Competitive Terrain:

The global Helicopter industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Some major companies in the global market report include Airbus Helicopters SAS, Leonardo S.p.A, Bell Textron Inc., The Boeing Company, JSC Russian Helicopters, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Schweizer Aircraft, Bristow Group Inc., Carson Helicopters Inc, and Robinson Helicopter Company.

Emergen Research has segmented helicopter market on the basis of type, components and system, engine, application, weight, point of sale, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Military

SAR

Attack Helicopter

Anti-Submarine Warfare

Transport Helicopter

Civil and Commercial

Component and System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Avionics

Engines

Airframe

Cabin Interiors

Emergency System

Landing Gear System

Aerostructures

Main Rotor System

Engine Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Single Engine

Twin Engine

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oil and Gas

Defense

Search and Rescue Helicopters

Civil Utility Helicopters

Transport Helicopters

Emergency Medical Service (EMS)

Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Light

Medium

Heavy

Point of Sale Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aftermarket

OEM

To know more about the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/helicopter-market

Target Audience of the Global Helicopter Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Helicopter Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/971

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.