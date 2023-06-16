Submit Release
Insta and Lockheed Martin signed cooperation agreement of developing next generation network security & gateway solution

/EIN News/ -- TAMPERE, Finland, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finnish high-technology company Insta and Lockheed Martin Corporation have signed a cooperation agreement for developing next generation security and gateway solutions. This is the first agreement under indirect industrial cooperation in the Finland acquisition of the 5th Generation F-35.

During the project Insta and Lockheed Martin will develop together a Cross Domain Solution, a bi-directional next generation network security & gateway solution for demanding military use, that enables cooperation in various security level networks.  

Insta, which is focused on smart technology and cyber security, has long experience in developing demanding data filtering, network security and data encryption solutions. With this cooperation the solution is further developed for future data filtering needs.  

“The cooperation enables us to expand our comprehensive and versatile product family of network security and data encryption solutions. This kind of gateway solution is needed in multi-domain operations. Command and control systems heavily rely on tactical communication capability to coordinate and execute operations effectively and our solutions address both Cyber and Operational security aspects,” tells Petri Reiman, Senior Vice President from Insta.  

By combining the expertise and technological capabilities of both companies the goal of the two-year project is to develop a product which can also be offered to international market. 

Insta is a strategic partner of the Finnish Defence Forces and one of Finland’s key partners for cyber security. We offer a wide range of services from consultancy to cyber-attack prevention and from network security to secure digital device identity.

We have operated in the defence market for more than 50 years. We deliver superior performance to our customers through our command-and-control solutions, secure communication solutions, and life-cycle services in avionics.  Our services and products are trusted by corporations and public sector organisations in Finland and abroad.

About Insta Group:
Insta empowers a secure and sustainable future. We are a front runner and a reliable partner for our industry, defence, software consulting and cyber security customers. By combining the state of the art know-how with intelligent technology, we improve our customers’ safety and performance in a digitalizing world that is changing at an increasing pace. Our operating culture is founded on people, expertise and responsibility. In 2022, our family company's net sales were 153.4 million euros and number of personnel was approximately 1,100. For more information, please visit: www.insta.fi

Read more: Insta - Expert in Defence Technology

Further information: 

Insta   Media Contact - Lockheed Martin:
Petri Reiman   Brittany Malone
Senior Vice President, Defence   International Communications
+358 207717252   +1 817 614 7112 
petri.reiman@insta.fi   brittany.g.malone@lmco.com  
 
insta.fi | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube
 
Media: media@insta.fi
 

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f831bcf7-f689-442b-8d72-cef5da114887

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05b68856-797b-4217-844b-0c372e2467ae


Primary Logo

Petri Reiman, Senior Vice President Defence from Insta

By combining the expertise and technological capabilities of both companies the goal of the two-year project is to develop a Cross Domain Solution, a bi-directional next generation network security & gateway solution for demanding military use, which can also be offered/directed to international market.
F-35A Lightning II

The Most Advanced Fighter Jet. Insta and Lockheed Martin signed cooperation agreement of developing next generation network security & gateway solution. It is the first agreement under indirect industrial cooperation in the Finland acquisition of the 5th Generation F-35. Photo: Lockheed Martin

