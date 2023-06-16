Blood Processing Devices And Consumables Market Size Expected To Reach $62 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Blood Processing Devices And Consumables Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Blood Processing Devices And Consumables Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers blood processing devices and consumables market analysis and every facet of the blood processing devices and consumables market research. As per TBRC’s blood processing devices and consumables market forecast, the blood processing devices and consumables market size is predicted to reach a value of $62.60 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.41% through the forecast period.
The rise in the demand for blood transfusion will boost the blood processing devices and consumables market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest blood processing devices and consumables market share. Major players in the market include Thermogenesis Holdings Inc., Maco Pharma International GmbH, Immucor Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Grifols S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Terumo BCT Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux SA, Danaher Corporation.
Blood Processing Devices And Consumables Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Devices, Consumables
2) By Devices: Blood Bank Freezers, Blood Grouping Analyzers, Blood Warmer, Blood Cell Processers, Other Devices
3) By Consumables: Blood Bags, Blood Lancets, Vials, Blood Administration Sets, Other Consumables
4) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics, Academic Institutes, Blood Banks
These types of processing devices and consumables are equipment and supplies used to collect, separate, process, and store blood components. These devices and consumables are critical for various medical procedures, including blood transfusions, therapeutic apheresis, and other clinical procedures requiring blood products.
