Dangbei Introduces special offers on smart projectors for Amazon Prime Day, offering savings of up to $510
Smart projection brand, Dangbei, will hold its annual biggest sale during Amazon Prime Day from July 8 to July 16, giving huge discounts of up to $510.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and Dangbei is thrilled to announce today its exclusive discounts of up to $510 on its lineup of high-quality smart projectors. Whether it's the flagship 4K laser home theater, Dangbei Mars Pro, the top-selling Netflix officially licensed projector, Emotn N1, or the compact all-in-one smart projector, Dangbei Neo, now is the best opportunity to own one, with incredible deals catering to different budget levels - available from July 8 to July 16 !
Dangbei Mars Pro
Amazon US: RRP $1799 - Save $510 (28% Off) – Now $1289 - URL: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09Q5J3D35
US Website: RRP $1799 - Save $510 (28% Off) – Now $1289 -URL: https://bit.ly/3NrUST3
Amazon UK: RRP £1499 - Save £300 (20% Off) – Now £1199 - URL: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BZYYZFMG
Featuring advanced ALPD® laser technology, the Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser Home Projector delivers a true 4K Ultra HD resolution and impressive brightness, creating a captivating visual experience on its expansive image of up to 200 inches. Equipped with AI Realistic Pro Image Engine, the projector optimizes every frame in real time, resulting in stunning clarity, depth, and realism. The Mars Pro features two built-in 10W speakers that support Dolby Audio and DTS-HD, providing an immersive sound experience. With various super-intelligent automatic setup features that instantly transform the image to a perfect square shape, as well as exclusive Game Mode and MEMC functionality, the Dangbei Mars Pro truly deserves its title as a versatile home theater.With 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a smooth and seamless experience can be enjoyed. Plus, the TÜV low blue light certification helps reduce visual fatigue, making it easy to binge-watch shows without much strain.
Emotn N1
Amazon US: RRP $399.99 - Save $100 (25% Off) – Now $299.99 - URL: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BQJCCHMV
US Website: RRP $399.99 - Save $100 (25% Off) – Now $299.99 - URL: https://bit.ly/43Z01ZN
Amazon UK: RRP £399.99 - Save £130 (33% Off) – Now £269.99 - URL: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BXX17Z5R
Movie enthusiasts will love the Emotn N1 Netflix Officially-Licensed Home Projector. This high-quality, compact projector provides instant access to the extensive Netflix library upon boot-up, delivering rich content with native 1080P resolution, decent contrast, and true-to-life colors. The included remote control features hotkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, the Emotn N1 offers a super convenient and immersive viewing experience, making it a popular choice among movie lovers. Thanks to the handy ToF AutoFocus and Auto Keystone Correction, setup has never been easier. A clear picture can be projected in just a few seconds. The built-in stand on the bottom allows users to adjust the projection angle by up to 12 degrees, adding even more convenience.
Dangbei Neo
Amazon US: RRP $599.99 - Save $90.99 (18% Off) – Now $509.00 - URL: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BYJJ6GD9/
US Website: RRP $599.99 - Save $90.99 (18% Off) – Now $509.00 - URL: https://bit.ly/3qU5PVM
Amazon UK: RRP £599.00 - Save £100.00 (17% Off) – Now £499.00- URL: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BYZ7GGCZ
For those seeking a mini projector for traveling or carrying around home, look no further than the Dangbei Neo. This All-in-One Mini Projector with Native Netflix offers a compact size for easy storage and transportation. Its lightweight design makes it effortless to carry, and it can even fit comfortably in a backpack. Small, yet stunning. Dangbei Neo can project an image of up to 120 inches, delivering 1080p FHD resolution and 540 ISO lumens for a crisp and vibrant display. Just like the Emotn N1, the Neo offers a seamless streaming experience with native Netflix support right out of the box. This mini-theater experience is further enhanced by the built-in 2 x 6W speakers and Dolby Audio.
Lucy Swift
M&L Technology Co., Ltd
email us here