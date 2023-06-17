Apostle Leina’ala Mars-Opoku Receives Biden’s Gold Lifetime Achievement Award
After a lifetime dedicated to service, Apostle Leina’ala Mars-Opoku earns the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement AwardWASHINGTON D.C, USA, June 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, May 19, Apostle Leina’ala Mars-Opoku was distinguished with one of the highest honors given by the United States government, The Gold Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Biden’s Gold Lifetime Achievement Award is a prestigious honor that recognizes the efforts of individuals who have shown exemplary dedication to volunteer service. In order to achieve this award, individuals must meet a minimum of 4,000 volunteer hours, making this award incredibly difficult to achieve.
The President’s Volunteer Service Award acts as a symbol of American goodwill and is the embodiment of selfless leadership and community service. Through this award, the nation recognizes citizens who go above and beyond to effect change and improve lives, reinforcing the core values of altruism and public service.
Apostle Mars-Opoku is considered a spiritual powerhouse by her peers, and she has been a beacon of hope and faith from her early beginnings. Her steadfast dedication to serving God and humankind began at the young age of 8 when she first accepted Christ. There was no doubt that after receiving a prophetic word from God at 15, she was destined to become a great leader. Since that moment, Apostle Mars-Opoku has committed her life to spiritual service, overcoming numerous obstacles and hardships along her journey.
Among the twenty extraordinary awardees of 2023 is Apostle Mars-Opoku. As a devoted spiritual leader and philanthropist, she has been celebrated for her profound volunteer work in the United States and Ghana. Her ministry, The House that Hope Built, based out of Accra, Ghana, has been instrumental in transforming lives in some of the most impoverished communities.
One example of her dedication to others was her significant Christmas initiative. During the holidays, Apostle Mars-Opoku and her team provided meals for over 7,000 children and donated essential toiletries and supplies, including toothbrushes, soap, and blankets. In the United States, she spends her time coordinating food distributions and blanket donations in Hampton, Virginia.
Apostle Mars-Opoku has created and led several notable faith-based initiatives, demonstrating her deep commitment to her spiritual calling. After learning from some of the most respected leaders, such as Pastor & Prophetess Betty Johnson and Senior Pastor Apostle Garna Trafton, she founded the New Creation In Christ Outreach Ministries, Inc, which is headquartered in Greenville, North Carolina. This eventually led to her founding the Apostolic Ministries, followed by the establishment of the New Creation Global Alliance Fellowship of Churches in Accra, Ghana, in 2008.
Her spiritual leadership has also been recognized throughout the years. She received an Honorary Doctorate in Divinity from the Calvary Cross Clergy Council & Bible Seminary in 2014 and earned a Doctorate of Spiritual Leadership with a focus on the 5-Fold Ministry in June 2022. These spiritual accolades are a testament to her influential role in spiritual circles.
This year, Biden's Gold Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony took place at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. The event was an international event, with many dignitaries from countries such as India, Africa, and South America. As Apostle Mars-Opoku accepted her award, she was described as "the American Woman with a heart for Africa" by Dr. Agorom Dike, a figure actively involved in faith-based leadership across the US, Africa, and the Caribbean.
Apostle Mars-Opoku was nominated for this esteemed award by Dr. Agorom Dike, after she met him at a banquet around a year and a half ago. Dr. Agorom Dike is the Director for the white House Prayer of Our Nation, Inc and the President and Founder of the Caribbean and African Faith-Based Leadership Conference. Reflecting on the recognition and her journey, Apostle Mars-Opoku says, “I was excited, nervous, yet humbled by the nomination. It was as if God was saying, 'Keep going, I see you!'”
Embodying the wisdom of Mother Teresa’s words, Apostle Mars-Opoku views herself as “a little pencil in the hand of a writing God, who is sending a love letter to the world.” This humble and selfless perspective has shaped her lifelong commitment to service, making profound impacts both in her homeland and abroad. Today, we celebrate Apostle Leina’ala Mars-Opoku and her indelible contributions to the world.
Dr. Leinaala Mars-Opoku
New Creation Kingdom Ministries
email us here