Governor Abbott Deploys State Emergency Response Resources For Northwest Texas Tornadoes

June 15, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott tonight directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state emergency response resources to meet urgent life-safety needs in Perryton, Texas, due to a tornado that has impacted the community.



“The State of Texas is swiftly deploying critical emergency response resources to provide all necessary support and assistance to protect Texans and help those impacted by tornadoes in Perryton,” said Governor Abbott. “I encourage all Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials and to take all necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones. We remain ready to quickly provide any additional resources needed over the course of this severe weather event. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for our fellow Texans who have been impacted by this horrific storm. Stay safe, Texas.”



At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has deployed the following state resources to support tornado response operations:

Texas Department of Transportation: Road crews to support traffic control and monitor road conditions

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Public Works Response Team): Personnel and equipment to help restore water, wastewater and other utilities

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force ambulance buses, ambulance strike teams

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search and Rescue teams

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Crews to monitor and respond to air, water and wastewater needs

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol



Once it is safe to do so, Texans are encouraged to self-report damage assessment surveys using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT): damage.tdem.texas.gov. The survey can be filled out in English and Spanish.



Additional updates will be provided as the response and recovery efforts continue. Severe weather safety information can be accessed at texasready.gov.

